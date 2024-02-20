NPP names national campaign committees

Samuel Duodu & Chris Nunoo Feb - 20 - 2024 , 09:30

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has announced a tall list of persons to serve on various national campaign committees to prosecute its 2024 electoral campaign.

The National Campaign Coordinating Committee (NCCC), which will oversee the work of all other committees, is chaired by the 2024 flag bearer and leader of the party for the December polls, Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia.

He would be assisted by the yet-to-be announced running mate and include members such as the National Chairman.

The General Secretary of the NPP, Justin Kodua Frimpong, announced the list at a press conference in Accra last night after a marathon meeting of the National Executive Committee and National Council of the party.

Among other considerationss, the meeting also approved a proposed structure for the party’s 2024 national campaign.

Campaign Advisory Committee

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor, the serving President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and all members of the National Council of Elders are members of the Campaign Advisory Committee, which also has party stalwarts such as the immediate past National Chairman of the party, Freddie Blay; former Minister of State for Tertiary Education and Board Chairman of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), Elizabeth Ohene; Rev. Joyce Aryee and the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare.

Campaign Operations

The party also set up what it called Campaign Operations, which has the General Secretary as its Director, with the party’s National Organiser, Henry Nana Boakye, as the deputy.

The NPP also named the immediate past Minister of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development, Dan Botwe, as the Campaign Chairman and Strategist to be assisted by former First Vice-Chairman of the party, Fred Oware, and Managing Director of Intercity STC and former Minister of Information, Nana Akomea, as deputies.

Dan Botwe, National Campaign chairman, New Patriotic Party

A former Member of Parliament (MP) for Suhum, Fred Opare Ansah, is the Campaign Manager, with a Deputy General Secretary of the party and Executive Director of think tank, Danquah Institute, Dr Antoinette Tsibu-Darko, as the Deputy Manager in charge of Research and Administration.

MP for Akuapem South, O. B. Amoah, is the Deputy Campaign Manager in charge of Parliamentary Campaign, and the Executive Director of the erstwhile Nation Builders Corps (NABCo), Dr Ibrahim Anyars, as the deputy in charge of Presidential Campaign.

The Electoral Affairs Committee for the campaign is headed by Peter Mac Manu, with the Campaign Coordinating Committee made up of all National Officers and Regional Chairpersons.

The party also appointed Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, John Boadu, Kofi Dzamesi, Dr Susana Alo, Salifu Saeed, Sammi Awuku, Anthony Karbo, Dr Nyame Baafi, and Nii Adjei Sowah as Senior Aides to the flag bearer.

Coordinators, spokespersons

The party further appointed the Minister of Public Enterprises, Joseph Cudjoe, as the Coordinator for Identifiable Groups; Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Mavis Hawa Koomson, as the Coordinator for the Coastal Zone; MP for Effiduase Asokore, Dr Nana Ayew Afriyie as the Coordinator of the Middle Belt Zone, with the Minister of Defence, Dominic Nitiwul, as the Coordinator for the Northern Zone.

The Spokesperson for the Presidential flag bearer is Dr Gideon Boako, and the Campaign Communications Directorate manned by Dennis Edward Miracles Aboagye as the Director will be assisted by Yaw Adomako Baafi and Akbar Khomeni. Maxwell Krobea Kwabena Asante serves as the Coordinator in charge of Social Media.

The Research Directorate is headed by Dr Isaac Owusu Mensah, the Finance and Fund-raising Directorate headed by Dr Alolo Mutaka, while the Legal Directorate is chaired by Frank Davies, who will be assisted by Gary Nimako Marfo, while former Ambassador to China, Edward Boateng, takes charge of Diplomatic Liaison.

The General Secretary said the committees would be inaugurated at a later date.

Mr Frimpong said the party would also constitute regional, constituency and polling station campaign teams to assist the National Campaign Committees in the effective execution of their mandate.

“The party looks forward to the cooperation of all stakeholders as we seek a historic third consecutive general election victory for the prosperity of our country,” Mr Frimpong stated.