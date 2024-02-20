Cleanest Region Ranking campaign launch today

Daily Graphic Feb - 20 - 2024 , 08:00

An initiative to encourage cleanliness and improve environmental sanitation across the 16 regions of the country will be launched today in Ho in the Volta Region.

The project is to rank the various regions in terms of how they are managing environmental sanitation, particularly solid and liquid waste.

The initiative, dubbed the “Cleanest Region Ranking Campaign”, is an initiative of Graphic Communications Group Ltd (GCGL) in partnership with Zoomlion Ghana Limited.

Phase two

The Cleanest Region Ranking is the second phase of the National Sanitation Campaign that aims to recognise and reward the work of local government institutions and agencies, organisations and communities in maintaining clean environments.

This year’s campaign is a follow-up to the 2021 Graphic/Zoomlion National Sanitation Campaign.

The purpose of the programme is to promote a clean city mindset in accordance with Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) Six, which addresses access to clean water and sanitation for all.

Ill health

Poor sanitation practices remain the major cause of ill health and diseases affecting the country, in addition to bad habits of indiscriminate waste disposal and management due to ignorance, indifference or complacency.

The Cleanest Region Ranking campaign aims to inspire collective action towards creating a healthier and more sustainable environment while fostering competition among regions to achieve higher cleanliness standards.

It courts community participation by encouraging the active involvement of community members, schools, businesses and local organisations in organising clean-up drives, recycling programmes, tree planting initiatives and other cleanliness projects.

The campaign will involve an assessment of various regions based on certain factors such as water purity, waste management practices, green spaces and overall environmental consciousness.

The launch of the event would be chaired by the Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State, Togbe Afede XIV.

The Volta Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, representatives of Zoomlion Ghana Limited and the Environmental Service Providers Association (ESPA) are also expected the grace the occasion.

The GCGL has focused on efforts to encourage the citizenry to adhere to good sanitation practices.

On April 28, 2021, GCGL, in collaboration with its partners, launched the ‘Clean Ghana Campaign’ to support the government’s efforts to make Accra, and by extension Ghana, the cleanest city and country in Africa.