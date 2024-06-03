Nestle Ghana awards 5 best distributors

Beatrice Laryea Jun - 03 - 2024 , 09:38

Nestle Ghana Limited has rewarded five of its national best distributors with Foton trucks for their outstanding performance in the year 2023.

The awards scheme, which was instituted by the global food beverage company three years ago, is to enable the winners distribute more of the company’s products to the hinterlands and to the doorsteps of consumers.

The short ceremony at the head office of the company at Dzorwulu in Accra last Friday (May 31) climaxed the 2023 edition of the scheme, which saw 69 other distributors nationwide being recognised earlier this year in various categories, including Growth, Consistency, Best Sales Region and Brand Champion for the Nestlé brands.

Winners

Of the five awardees, 66-year-old Maud Botwe of Danmaud Limited was adjudged the Overall Best National Distributor, based on high sales achievements and solid business infrastructure, including warehousing and manpower management.

Mrs Botwe, a resident of McCarthy Hill in Accra and who has done business with Nestle for the past 26-years, won the award for the third consecutive time.

Gorgios Badaro, MD, Nestle Ghana and Mrs Maud Botwe, Overall Best Distributor together with her daughter

“I am very excited. When you work so hard and you are rewarded you should be excited. We need these kinds of support to help us improve the business so that we can do more when it comes to sales and I am happy that Nestle keeps rewarding our hard work,” Mrs Botwe told the Daily Graphic after receiving her award.

The rest were Mrs Cecelia Faakye of Edcey Company Ltd in Accra, Osei Kwaku of Ofram Limited in Tamale, Bernard Osei Duah of Lesfam Company Limited in Madina and Mercy Adochim of Awenyami Enterprise in Sandema, in that order.

“It feels great for our hard work to be recognised. It has encouraged us to do more, knowing that next year we stand another chance to win again,” Osei Duah said.

Investment

The Managing Director of Nestle Ghana Limited, Gorgios Badaro, noted that his outfit deemed it necessary to invest in the businesses of their distributors to encourage them to work hard as well as ensure continuous partnership with nestle.

Mr Badaro also congratulated the winners and assured the distributors that Nestle would continue to support their business each year, irrespective of the economic downturn. “This is the third time we are having this event and the real purpose here is to recognise your efforts and successes as our partners and invest further in the business.

It’s a very happy moment to see that while we work together, we can create a circle that allows us to invest further and recreate things that make us stronger in the market place,” he said.

Partnership

The Corporate Communications and Public Affairs Manager, Deborah Kwablah, said the awards scheme was to strengthen the bond between Nestle and their distributors while appreciating their contributions.

“Awarding our distributors with trucks is informed by the kind of partnership that we have with them. As you know we produce our favourite Nestle brands and these are the men and women who carry the products into the warehouses and into the shops, communities and households for us to consume so they are critical stakeholders within our business.”

“This award is an appreciation to them for a good work done in 2023. We believe that the award of trucks is a direct investment into their businesses because they need vehicles to move the products so the more vehicles we can give them, the more products they can move to the hinterland,” she said.

In attendance were the National Sales Manager, Nestle Coastal Cluster, Jacon Odoi, and other staff of the company.