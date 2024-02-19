Namibia High Commission holds memorial service for late President Geingob

Pacome Emmanuel Damalie Feb - 19 - 2024 , 07:01

The Namibia High Commission in Ghana has held a memorial service in honour of the late President of Namibia, Dr Hage Gottfried Geingob, who passed on weeks ago, at the age of 82.

The service held at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) last Saturday, also celebrated the legacy and political trajectory of the former President, who succumbed to death on February 4 at the Lady Pohamba Hospital in Windhoek, the Capital of Namibia.

Many diplomats and dignitaries graced the occasion to pay tribute and honour the memory of the late President with shared encounters and testimony.

Others also signed the book of condolence opened at the memorial service to pay tribute to the former Head of State.

Present at the memorial service were the High Commissioner of the Republic of Namibia to Ghana, Selma Ashipala-Musavyi; the Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State, Togbe Afede XIV; the Chief Director at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Ambassador Ramses Cleland; United Nations Resident Coordinator in Ghana, Charles Abani; the Dean of Southern Africa Development Community (SADC), Kufo Edward Chinoza; the Chief of Staff of Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), Silver Ojakol, and the Secretary to the Cabinet of Ghana, Ambassador Mercy Debrah-Karikari.

Others included the Cuban Ambassador to Ghana, Anette Chao Garcia; South African High Commissioner to Ghana, Grace Jeanet Mason; Zambian High Commissioner to Ghana, Daniel Mahongo, Ivorian Ambassador to Ghana, Assielou Felix Tanon, and the Democratic Republic of Congo’s Ambassador to Ghana, Jeannette Nyakeru Njuma.

Former Ghanaian High Commissioner to Namibia, Major General (retd) Samuel Odotei; Vice-President of the Namibia-Ghana Friendship Association, Alex Nortey; Former Chairman of the Convention People's Party (CPP), Samia Nkrumah, and Yaa Asantewaa Rawlings, daughter of late President Jerry John Rawlings, also graced the occasion.

Political life and legacy

President Geingob was the longest-serving Prime Minister of Namibia from 1990 to 2002, and from 2012 to 2015.

He also served as Minister of Trade and Industry from 2008 to 2012.

He was elected President of Namibia in November 2014, and re-elected in 2019 for his second term as President which is expected to end early next year.

Eulogising the memory of the late President, the Namibian High Commissioner to Ghana, Selma Ashipala-Musavyi said the best way to celebrate the former president was “to always remember and to pass on to younger and future generations of our continent what it took for us to move from slavery, decolonisation and the ongoing integration of our continent".

She noted that the demise of President Geingob was a loss of a national asset who contributed immensely to the political freedom, ethnic and racial inclusion and the socio-economic prosperity of Namibia through his lifelong service to the country in various capacities.

She added that Dr Geingob championed strong bilateral relations and cooperation with Namibia’s neighbours and members of the SADC and African Union (AU) for Africa’s unity, regional and economic integration.

The Namibian High Commissioner expressed gratitude to the government of Ghana, members of the diplomatic corps and Ghanaians for their support following the loss of one of Namibia's icons who fought against the apartheid system and fought for Namibia's independence.

Condolences

The Representative of the Government of Ghana, Ambassador Ramses Cleland, expressed condolences to the President of Namibia, Nangolo Mbumba and the family of the late President on behalf of the President of Ghana, the MFARI and the people of Ghana for the great loss of one of Africa's freedom fighters.

He extolled the service of President Geingob in the fight for Namibia's freedom and political independence which started since 1966.

He added that the excellent diplomatic relations between Ghana and Namibia since the latter's independence in 1990 had been due to the effort of the late President who was then Prime Minister of Namibia.

He pledged the support of the government of Ghana for the people of Namibia in this moment of grief.