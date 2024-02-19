Protect media support programmes — Oppong Nkrumah

Daily Graphic Feb - 19 - 2024 , 06:54

The immediate past Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has urged staff of the ministry to continue to safeguard and enhance the media support initiatives initiated during his tenure as a minister.

In a farewell address at a staff durbar on the ministry’s premises last Friday, the minister made an appeal for the continued support and expansion of the media support programmes and encouraged the staff to work in close collaboration with the incoming Minister, Fatimatu Abubakar, to ensure their sustainability.

“Do not turn your back on our media support programmes.

We need to support the public communications ecosystem continuously.

It is necessary if we want the media and others to excel in our democracy,” he said.

Mr Oppong Nkrumah, who is the Minister of Works and Housing designate, following President Akufo-Addo’s major ministerial shake-up last Wednesday, highlighted the crucial role these programmes played in strengthening Ghana's media landscape.

He cited the Media Capacity Enhancement Programme (MCEP) and the Coordinated Mechanism for the Safety of Journalists (CMSJ) as prime examples of media support programmes that needed constant support to serve their purpose.

Journalists

He lauded the programmes for successfully providing comprehensive training to over 140 journalists from diverse media houses nationwide, equipping them with the skills and expertise needed to excel in their profession and ensuring the safety and security of media practitioners.

Emphasising the necessity for collaboration, Mr Oppong Nkrumah called upon government agencies, civil society organisations (CSOs), and the private sector to unite in addressing the challenges faced by these media support programmes.

He urged collective action to uphold their integrity and effectiveness, underscoring their vital contribution to the country's democratic progress.

In spite of recognising the difficulties in securing cooperation with other institutions to ensure the execution of these programmes, Mr Oppong Nkrumah urged the staff members to persist.

"Keep pushing for more cooperation even when they aren't responsive.

We will get there eventually," he asserted.

Additionally, the minister stressed the importance of upholding high research standards to provide accurate and valuable feedback to the government.

He said already, the ministry had a working research department that must be put to good use to complete government’s efforts in bringing good governance to the doorstep of Ghanaians.