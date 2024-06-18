Muslims end Eid with prayers for peaceful election
Muslim faithful across the country at the weekend congregated in the regions to offer prayers to mark the end of the celebration of Eid-ul-Adha, also known as the feast of sacrifice.
From the Tema Metropolis in the Greater Accra Region, Benjamin Xornam Glover writes that Muslims within the Metropolis converged on the Tema Stadium in thanksgiving as they celebrated this year's Eid-ul-Adha prayers last Sunday.
Present at the prayers were the Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) of Tema, Yohane Amarh Ashitey, and the Member of Parliament (MP) for Tema East, Isaac Ashai Odamtten.
Leading the prayers, the Tema Metropolitan Chief Imam, Alhaji Abubakari Adams, advised the worshippers, especially the youth, to refrain from any acts of violence that can mar the upcoming general elections slated for December 7 this year.
He said the Islamic religion taught against all forms of violence and therefore did not take kindly to people who perpetrated violent acts. He urged the youth not to give in to pressure from politicians who would like to use them to foment trouble in the country.
He said on election day, Muslims and any other Ghanaians should cast their ballot peacefully and wait patiently for the results to be declared by those mandated to do so in an atmosphere of peace and unity.
Alhaji Adams also called for respect for authority and cautioned against any action that could disturb the peace of the nation before, during and after the elections. The MCE for Tema commended the Muslim community of Tema for their cooperation and collaboration with the assembly in the discharge of its work and expressed optimism that both sides would build on that unity to ensure the delivery of social services to the residents of the area.
The MP for Tema East stressed the need for the peaceful celebration of the Eid, saying that in their happiness and joy, the youth especially must eschew acts that could lead to accidents and injury.
Bolgatanga
Gilbert Mawuli Agbey reports from Bolgatanga that many Muslims converged on various places, including the Bolgatanga Sports Stadium and the National Festival and Arts and Culture (NAFAC) grounds to participate in this year’s Eid-ul- Adha prayers.
A section of the congregants at the Tamale prayers
The neatly dressed Muslims used the occasion to thank Almighty Allah for His guidance and protection throughout their lives as well as safeguarding the peace and security in the Upper East Region and the nation as a whole.
Leading the prayers, Regional Missionary, Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission, Upper East, Maulvi Mohammed Quaye, expressed worry that mankind had now become a slave to worldly pleasures and enjoyment.
He stated that modesty and shame had taken flight from the hearts of man, to the extent that men were sleeping with men and ladies practising lesbianism all in the name of human rights, adding that “fornication, drug abuse, among others are being practised as though they are harmless”.
“As we sacrifice animals to mark this important celebration, we must also be ready to sacrifice our bad ego, immoral behaviours and laziness towards prayers for the betterment of the family, religion and the nation.”
The Upper East Regional Minister, Dr Hafiz Bin Salih, in a speech read on his behalf at the NAFAC grounds, commended Muslims for their continuous prayers towards sustaining the peace in the region.
He urged them to continue to pray for lasting peace, as it was the surest way towards the growth and development of the region, stressing “without peace, it will be very difficult for the area to achieve the desired progress for the benefit of the people.”
Tamale
From Tamale, Mohammed Fugu reports that the Northern Regional Minister, Shani Alhassan Shaibu, and a number of dignitaries joined hundreds of Muslims to observe the Eid-ul-Adha prayers at the Jubilee Park.
In his address, Alhaji Shaibu urged the people to be tolerant with one another and live in harmony to ensure sustained peace in the region. He entreated the Muslim Umar to continue to pray for peace for the nation as it gears up for the general elections in December.
The prayers were led by the Northern Regional Chief Imam, Sheikh Abdul Salam, who prayed for peace and unity in the country. He urged the worshipers not to leave out the significance of the celebration just as Abraham did in obedience to Allah.
Koforidua
From the Eastern Regional capital, Koforidua, Haruna Yussif Wunpini reports that hundreds of Muslim faithful gathered at the Koforidua Zango Football Park to pray to mark this year's Eid-ul-Adha celebrations.
Neatly dressed in various attires such as caftans and long dresses (jalbab) as mostly worn by members of the Muslim faith, they prayed for peace, unity and progress of the country.
The Municipal Chief Imam of the Ahlu Sunna Waljama’a, Sheikh Mustapha Yussif, who led the prayers slaughtered a ram to mark the day which is in honour of the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son Ismail (Ishmael) as an act of obedient to Allah’s (God's) command.
He said no Muslim was supposed to slaughter an animal for the feast until the Imam did the symbolic slaughtering immediately after the congregational prayers. On the need for a peaceful conduct of the December 7 polls, Sheikh Yussif entreated all Muslims in the region to pray for a peaceful conduct of this year's polls.
Sheikh Yussif said violence was not good and that it was necessary for every Muslim to use the occasion of the Eid-ul-Adha to say no to violence. He appealed to Muslim youth to uphold the values of Islam and urged them to reject politicians who wanted to use them to foment trouble before, during and after the December 7 polls.
Sheikh Yussif advised flag bearers of the various political parties, especially the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC), to desist from hate speeches on political campaign platforms.
Sheikh Yussif also admonished Muslim youth against involving themselves in negative acts such as smoking wee, tramadol and other harmful substances such as cocaine, drug abuse among others.
The Municipal Chief Imam thanked Allah for protecting the country’s peace and stability for the past years and prayed for same this year.