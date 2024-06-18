Next article: Two social welfare officers agreed for Winneba hospital patient to be sent back to Gomoa Ojobi - Suspended director's report

Muslims end Eid with prayers for peaceful election

Daily Graphic Jun - 18 - 2024 , 00:57

Muslim faithful across the country at the weekend congregated in the regions to offer prayers to mark the end of the celebration of Eid-ul-Adha, also known as the feast of sacrifice.

From the Tema Metropolis in the Greater Accra Region, Benjamin Xornam Glover writes that Muslims within the Metropolis converged on the Tema Stadium in thanksgiving as they celebrated this year's Eid-ul-Adha prayers last Sunday.

Present at the prayers were the Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) of Tema, Yohane Amarh Ashitey, and the Member of Parliament (MP) for Tema East, Isaac Ashai Odamtten.

Leading the prayers, the Tema Metropolitan Chief Imam, Alhaji Abubakari Adams, advised the worshippers, especially the youth, to refrain from any acts of violence that can mar the upcoming general elections slated for December 7 this year.

He said the Islamic religion taught against all forms of violence and therefore did not take kindly to people who perpetrated violent acts. He urged the youth not to give in to pressure from politicians who would like to use them to foment trouble in the country.

He said on election day, Muslims and any other Ghanaians should cast their ballot peacefully and wait patiently for the results to be declared by those mandated to do so in an atmosphere of peace and unity.

Alhaji Adams also called for respect for authority and cautioned against any action that could disturb the peace of the nation before, during and after the elections. The MCE for Tema commended the Muslim community of Tema for their cooperation and collaboration with the assembly in the discharge of its work and expressed optimism that both sides would build on that unity to ensure the delivery of social services to the residents of the area.

The MP for Tema East stressed the need for the peaceful celebration of the Eid, saying that in their happiness and joy, the youth especially must eschew acts that could lead to accidents and injury.