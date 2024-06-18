CIHRM introduces CEO to Education Minister

Daily Graphic Jun - 18 - 2024 , 09:02

The Chartered Institute of Human Resource Management (CIHRM), Ghana, has paid a courtesy call on the Minister for Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, to introduce the Institute's newly appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dr Francis Eduku, to the Minister of Education.

Leading the delegation of HR Council members to the minister, the President of CIHRM, Dr Edward Kwapong, said the visit was to introduce its newly appointed CEO, Dr Francis Eduku, who would steer the affairs of the HR Professional body.

Dr Kwapong said the idea was that in the fullness of time, the institute would embark on a series of visits and engagements to introduce the new CEO to their major stakeholders.

Welcoming the professionals and Dr Eduku, to his office, the Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, expressed appreciation for the visit and said, “Human Resource

Management is a key area for the transformation of our nation. If we do it well, the nation benefits. We can maximise productivity when HRM is well executed.”

The Education Minister added that, in education and all other fields of endeavours, the relationship with CIHRM should go beyond supporting the training of staff to a situation where all our HR officers became members of the institute.

“We have HR officers in some of our high schools, all our district offices, over 22 agencies under our ministry, and the ministry itself has its own HR officers.

Requirement

Therefore, it is important we take steps immediately to see how they meet CIHRM entry requirements, can get the opportunity to begin their HR journey with your Institute, and those in the middle of their HR career, their practice can be perfected so that they can offer us quality service to the country”, the Minister said.

The Minister said the nation could not continue treating employees like robots, stressing that employees needed to be cared for as persons, and urged HR people should acquire 21st Century skills to deliver quality service.”