MTN Ghana Foundation hands over emergency block to Bawjiase Polyclinic

Daily Graphic May - 13 - 2024 , 09:18

The MTN Ghana Foundation has handed over an Accident, Emergency and Administration block to the Bawjiase Polyclinic.

The new block, built at the cost of GH¢5.47 million, comprises an operating theatre, emergency ward, isolation ward, recovery ward and resuscitation point. The project also includes a reception area, offices for accounts staff, medical superintendent, administrator and rooms and offices for nurses and doctors.

In addition, there is a conference room and a staff kitchenette. The foundation also provided the facility with hydraulic patient stretchers, eater beds and lights, bedside lockers, drip stands, medicine trolleys and cabinets, an anaesthetic machine, a diathermy machine, patient monitors, oxygen concentrators and surgical instruments.

Context

The Bawjiase Polyclinic is a vital healthcare facility in the Central Region that serves Bawjiase and 80 other communities within the Awutu Senya District and beyond. It provides healthcare to over 33,000 people in the Central Region and part of the Greater Accra Region.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, the Board Chairman of the MTN Ghana Foundation, Professor Franklyn Manu, expressed excitement about the completion of the project for the polyclinic.

“The completion of the Accident and Emergency Centre, as well as the Administration Block, will help to alleviate some of the challenges faced by the clinic and bring much-needed relief to the district. Patients in this community and beyond will receive timely quality care,” he stated.

Gratitude

The Medical Superintendent of the Bawjiase Polyclinic, Dr Martina Awo Baisiwa Johnson, expressed gratitude to the MTN Ghana Foundation for sponsoring the completion of the project, stating that the foundation “came to our aid when our efforts could no longer carry the huge task of completing this structure”.

She reiterated the importance of the new block to health care delivery at the polyclinic.

The Minister designate for Health, Dr Bernard Okoe-Boye, in a speech read on his behalf by the Chief Director of the ministry, Alhaji Hafiz Adam, said, “Today marks a significant milestone in our collective efforts to strengthen healthcare infrastructure and enhanced access to quality healthcare services in our beloved nation.

“I extend my heartfelt gratitude to MTN Ghana Foundation for their unwavering support for healthcare that continues to positively impact the lives of Ghanaians.” The Adontsen Hemaa of the Awutu Traditional Area and Queenmother of Awutu-Bawjiase, Naakye Ayeley Tetteley, also expressed appreciation to the MTN Ghana Foundation for providing a facility that would enhance healthcare delivery in Bawjiase and beyond.

She urged the people to adopt a good maintenance culture to preserve the facility. Also present at the handover ceremony included the Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya West, Gizella Akushika Tetteh-Agbotui; the District Chief Executive of the Awutu Senya District Assembly, Moses Arhinful Arhin; a Director at the Ministry of Health, Dr Wisdom Atiwoto; the Deputy Regional Police Commander of Central East, ACP Ibrahim Sulley; and other police senior officers, representatives of the Awutu Traditional Council, as well as MTN Foundation Board Member, Nabila Williams, executive and staff volunteers of MTN Ghana.

About foundation

The MTN Ghana Foundation was established in November 2007 as the vehicle to select and implement MTN’s Corporate Social Investments. It focuses on three areas, namely health, education and economic empowerment and has since inception undertaken 166 major projects across the country.