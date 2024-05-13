Bolgatanga Technical University receives grant for gender-related issues

Gilbert Mawuli Agbey May - 13 - 2024 , 09:22

The Bolgatanga Technical University (BTU) in the Upper East Region has received a grant of CAD $28,750 to address gender related issues and women’s rights within the university.

Advertisement

Dubbed: “Gender equity project”, the grant was provided by Global Affairs Canada and administered through Youth Challenge International (YCI), a leading global youth development non-governmental organisation (NGO).

The grant was received through the Partner Innovation Fund (PIF), to bridge the gender gap in the institution as part of the implementation of the new project. The project’s aim is to increase the staff and students’ capacity and knowledge of gender issues and women’s rights through the implementation of a new gender and sexual harassment policy including training sessions.

In line with the project, the university’s gender and sexual harassment policy would be made accessible to staff, both academic and non-academic as well as students at all levels for them to be abreast of the content in the policy.

In addition to knowing the various aspects of the policy through several training programmes, all the key stakeholders would also be made aware of the processes to go through to report abuses and issues relating to sexual harassment within the university community.

Transition

Speaking to the Daily Graphic, the Project’s Lead, Professor Daniel Azerikatoa Ayoung, said after successfully transitioning from a polytechnic to a technical university, the institution saw the need to develop those policies to guide members within the university on how to handle gender issues.

He stated that despite the university’s efforts aimed at educating students and staff on gender-related matters, more needed to be done to mainstream gender equality into all activities to achieve inclusivity.

He stressed that reporting of sexual harassment in the university among staff and students was unclear, hence the development of the new policy to assist victims to easily report such issues for them to be addressed appropriately.

Deficiency

He noted that during the Organisational Capacity Assessment (OCA) of the university, it was realised that BTU was deficient with regard to gender equality and sexual harassment issues.

He said “therefore, we decided to apply for the funds for the purpose of creating awareness for both staff and students on gender and sexual harassment issues and to provide a platform for them to voice their feeling about such matters.

“As a university community, we are of the strongest belief that the effective and efficient execution of the project will go a long way to reduce sexual harassment and gender-related issues within the corridors of the institution.”

Writer’s email: [email protected].