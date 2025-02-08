Next article: Philip Quaque Girls Schools: Building the confidence of girls to speak up against SGBV

Minority calls for removal of ad hoc committee chair

Nana Konadu Agyeman Feb - 08 - 2025 , 09:57 4 minutes read

The Minority in Parliament has called for the immediate removal of the Chairman of the special committee constituted by the Speaker to investigate the disorderliness at the Appointments Committee’s hearing last Thursday and Friday.

The caucus accused Emmanuel Bedzrah of being bias, prejudicial, witness-tampering and engaging in conflict of interest.

They said if he was not removed, his presence could undermine the credibility of the committee’s work.

Appoint untainted chair

At a press conference to shed light on why the Minority was not taking part in the ongoing proceedings by the Appointments Committee’s confirmation hearing, a Minority member of the committee, Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi, said, “The gravity of this matter necessitates the appointment of an impartial and untainted chair who commands the trust of all stakeholders, including witnesses, members of Parliament and the general public.

“The Minority Caucus strongly urges the immediate replacement of Honourable Bedzrah to restore credibility to the committee’s work.

Only through a fair, unbiased and transparent process can we ensure that the findings of the committee are accepted and its recommendations duly implemented,” he said.

Compromise

Mr Anyimadu-Antwi, who is also the MP for Konongo, said the decision by the Minority to stay away from the committee’s probe was based on unwavering commitment to ensure the integrity, impartiality and credibility of the investigative process.

He said on February 4, 2025, he overheard the Speaker explicitly stating that the ad hoc committee should continue to work and submit its recommendations to the House for deliberations and decision-making.

He recalled the Speaker’s firm directive that the proceedings of the committee should not be conducted in public.

He said the Minority Caucus concurred with such a position and recognised that public hearings in matters such as that would compromise the effectiveness and efficiency of the investigative process.

“Tuesday when we had sat, all the witnesses were together and we called them one by one and each witness spoke to the hearing of all.

This is not done but we needed to do that because it was a public hearing.

“Because if the person should get to the next office, the person can even look at it on his phone and we think this is not right,” he said.

Reconstitution of committee

In light of that, Mr Anyimadu-Antwi said the Minority formally recused itself and called for the Speaker to immediately reconstitute the committee by removing the chairman.

“This decision was taken by the entire Minority Caucus, and among other things, we raised issues of bias, prejudice, witness-tampering and conflict of interest on the part of Honourable Bedzrah, which undermines the credibility of the committee’s work,” he said.

Bias

Explaining the issues of bias, the MP for Konongo said on January 25, this year, in a widely broadcast media interview, Mr Bedzrah made a prejudicial statement, alleging that the Minority Leader was actively conspiring to derail the committee’s work through illicit means.

“The Minority Leader instructed the Clerk to the committee to halt the committees’ work and he does not want the hearing to continue,” he quoted the committee’s chairman as saying.

He stated that such remarks prematurely prescribed guilt to the Minority and its leadership, eroding fundamental tenets of fairness and due process.

“By making such a statement before the Minority Leader was even allowed to respond, the committee chairman has displayed a clear lack of objectivity and an overt bias that disqualifies him from continuing in his role as the chair,” Mr Anyimadu - Antwi said.

Prejudicial

On prejudice, he said Mr. Bedzrah in an interview on TV3 and other media houses on January 23, 2025, categorically stated that he had identified culprits within the Minority Caucus who were responsible for disorderly conduct and would proceed to draft a negative report against them should they refuse to appear before the committee.

“These comments are a blatant violation of the principles of impartiality and fairness. The role of the chair is to facilitate impartial inquiry and not to prejudice, pre-judge or assume guilt before the accused has been given an opportunity to present their defence.

“By declaring individuals culpable even before they have appeared before the committee, the chairman has demonstrated an unacceptable level of prejudice, rendering him unfit to continue his role,’’ he added.

Witness-tampering

On witness tampering, Mr Anyimadu - Antwialso recalled how the chairman admitted to engaging in private conversation with potential witnesses before their formal appearances before the committee.

Such conduct, he said, constituted improper interference and potential witness tampering as it suggested an attempt to shape the testimony in a manner that could compromise the integrity of the investigation.

“All engagements with witnesses must be conducted transparently and strictly through official parliamentary clerks to ensure impartiality.

“The chairman’s action in this regard significantly underpins the credibility of the investigative process and provides further justification for his removal as the chairman,” he said.