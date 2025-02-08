Previous article: President Mahama eulogises Lt. Gen.Quainoo - As he was laid to rest yesterday

Tema ECG courts support of public to protect vital assets, enhance service delivery

Benjamin Xornam Glover Feb - 08 - 2025 , 09:57 2 minutes read

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) in Tema has appealed to the assembly members, community and opinion leaders to help protect the vital assets of the company against the incessant vandalism on its installations.

The company said that would enable it to provide better service to the people.

The Tema South District Manager of the ECG, Horace Nkansah, who made the call in Tema, mentioned that some of the company's substations had been turned into refuse dumps, a situation which he says impacts negatively on work and power supply.

Interaction

Speaking during an engagement with selected community and opinion leaders, Mr Nkansah indicated that there was an alarming incidence of fuse theft, a situation which he said affected the power supply to the public.

The meeting was aimed at establishing strong partnerships and collaboration between the service provider and the customers for better service delivery.

He bemoaned the situation where some people break the padlocks to ECG's substations and use the inner perimeter as their storage facility.

This situation, he said, was very alarming and could cause fatalities.

He pleaded with the community leaders to encourage the community members to take their security seriously and refrain from such acts.

Concerns

During the interaction, the community leaders expressed concerns about unstable power supply and low voltage situations.

The community leaders at the meeting were generally appreciative of the district's response to their challenges.

They were optimistic that such interactions and platforms would promote information flow between the stakeholders to address their concerns and help improve service delivery.

Acts of vandalism

ECG installations have often been at the receiving end of acts of vandalism by faceless people.

Last week, two of its transformers, a 50kVA and a 200kVA and a 100kVA unit were vandalised at Bogoso in the Western Region.

Also, last August, some unknown persons vandalised and stole components of a 100KVA, 33/0.433KV transformer located at the Asutuare Junction, valued at about GH₵75,000.

The transformer was discovered to have been vandalised during a routine patrol to check the network and fix a power outage.

Also, seven transformers were stolen in the Ketu South and North municipalities and the Akatsi North District of the Volta Region.

The transmitters were stolen in Wuduaba, Zuime, Segbe, Panyi, Ave Xevi, Adafianu and Tsape, affecting the power supply to those areas.

