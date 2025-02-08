Next article: Tema ECG courts support of public to protect vital assets, enhance service delivery

President Mahama eulogises Lt. Gen.Quainoo - As he was laid to rest yesterday

Kester Aburam Korankye Feb - 08 - 2025 , 10:03 3 minutes read

President John Dramani Mahama has paid glowing tribute to the late former Chief of Defence Staff, Lieutenant General Arnold Quainoo, as the former Ghana Army chief was laid to rest in Accra yesterday.

Speaking at the funeral ceremony of Lt Gen. Quainoo at the St Catherine Catholic Church at Burma Camp in Accra, President Mahama described him as a selfless and principled individual who dedicated his life to the service of the country and the continent.

Lt Gen. Quainoo was laid to rest at the Military Cemetery at the Burma Camp.

“He inspired us in the sense of being able to live our lives selflessly as patriots of our country,” the President said.

President Mahama said Lt Gen. Quainoo's generation was marked by a strong sense of nationalism and a commitment to Ghana's development.

He was of the view that this sense of patriotism and selflessness seemed to be waning in contemporary Ghanaian society.

“He is the last of a generation that is passing whose major focus was love of country.

They didn’t give in to materialism, they were principled and did things based on patriotism.

It’s very different from the current generation,” President Mahama said.

President Mahama added that, “People like you joined the army because you loved the profession”.

Ceremony

The ceremony, which included a wreath-laying ceremony, was attended by notable figures, including the former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings; Minority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin; Defence Minister, Dr Edward Omane Boamah, and Presidential Adviser, Joyce Bawah Mogtari.

Dr Edward Omane Boamah (left), Minister of Defence, explaining a point to President Mahama during the funeral of the late Lt. Gen. Arnold Quainoo

Funeral service

The funeral service was a solemn and dignified affair, conducted by Rev. Fr Lt Col. Benjamin Effah, with support from Rev. Fr Sub. Lt Sebastian E.K. Dorgbetor, Rev. Fr Rowland Deladem Enyeminku,and Rev. Fr Clement Wilson.

The Catholic priests led the congregation in prayers and hymns, as they celebrated the life and legacy of the fallen hero.

The somber atmosphere was punctuated by moments of reflection and remembrance, as the priests shared stories and anecdotes about Lt Gen. Quainoo's life and career.

As the service progressed, the congregation was treated to a poignant eulogy, which highlighted Lt Gen. Quainoo's many achievements and contributions to the Ghana Armed Forces.

The eulogy was followed by a wreath-laying ceremony, where dignitaries and representatives from various organisations paid their respects to the late Lt Gen. Quainoo.

The ceremony was marked by precision and solemnity, as the Ghana Armed Forces demonstrated their respect and gratitude for the late Lt Gen. Quainoo's service and sacrifice.

Life

Lt Gen Quainoo was born on July 5, 1939 in Kpando, Volta Region, to Anthony Ignatius Kwasimeku Quainoo and Anastasia Afi Ameblefe Quashigah.

His father, a school teacher and later Inspector of Roman Catholic Schools in the Volta Region, instilled in him a keen interest in education from a young age.

Lt Gen. Quainoo attended elementary school in Keta, then proceeded to St. Augustine’s College in Cape Coast, where he began his journey towards a military career.

He joined the Cadet Corps and later attended the Ghana Military Academy in Teshie, before graduating from the Indian Military Academy in Dehradun in December 1962.

Lt Gen. Quainoo had a distinguished military career, serving as Chief of Defence Staff of the Ghana Armed Forces from August 1983 to September 1989.

He was also the first Commander of the Economic Community of West African States Monitoring Group (ECOMOG) and played a key role in the Liberian Civil War.