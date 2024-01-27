Lordina Mahama fixes water system at Jema, Ampoma

Daily Graphic Jan - 27 - 2024 , 10:51

Former First Lady, Lordina Mahama, has brought relief to the people of Jema and Ampoma in the Kintampo South Constituency in the Bono East Region by resolving water supply challenges the people have grappled with for over six months.

The water supply system in the area was disrupted over the period due to a faulty pump at the small town water system plant serving those areas.

Mrs Mahama, upon learning of the plight of the people, decided to procure a new pump which was installed at the cost of GH¢45,000.

The former First Lady, who is a native of the area, also hosted some widows at Ampoma to a new year get together.



Appreciation

On behalf of the people, the Chief of Ampoma, Nana Amponsah Gyan II, and the Krontihene, Nana Adubofour, and other traditional leaders, expressed appreciation to Mrs Mahama for her support,

saying it had brought much relief to them.

“This generous assistance has solved the water supply issue in Jema, and neighbouring communities of Jema Nkwanta, Ampoma, and the Jema SHS will all benefit from it,” Nana Gyan said.

The water system was constructed in 2013, with funding from the French Development Agency (AFD) as part of the peri-urban and small-town water supply and sanitation project in the then Brong Ahafo Region.

Elections

Mrs Mahama, who is also the Sompahemaa of the area, reminded the people of the upcoming elections in December this year, and the need for them to vote for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to come back and continue with development projects.

She said the nation needed former President Mahama and the NDC to tackle the many social and economic issues left unattended to by the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).