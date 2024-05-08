LMI Holdings warehouse obtains EDGE certification

May - 08 - 2024

International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group with interest in the private sector, has recognised LMI Holdings Mega Warehouse in Tema as Excellence in Design for Greater Efficiencies (EDGE) champions for their commitment to promoting green building construction in Ghana.

The EDGE certification is awarded to institutions that demonstrate resource efficiency of at least 20 per cent in energy, water and embodied energy in materials. This is the first warehouse in Ghana to receive this certification

EDGE is an online platform and international green building certification system that promotes green building standard. An innovation of IFC, EDGE certification is supported by the government of the United Kingdom (UK) with initial funding by the Switzerland State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO).

By creating a green building certification system for emerging economies, IFC addresses climate change, while simultaneously helping to boost prosperity through the construction of buildings with improved operational costs.

LMI Holdings is a diversified Ghanaian company with interests in the construction, industrial park development, real estate development, warehousing and logistics, utilities and information and communications technology (ICT) sectors.

It is the primary developer of the Tema Free Zones enclave, which hosts more than 80 companies operating in various sectors, including building materials and agro-processing.

As EDGE Champions, LMI Holdings mega warehouses have committed to continuing to build green and to certify most of their portfolio with EDGE. At a ceremony to present the certification to the company on Monday, April 29, this year, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of LMI holdings, Kojo Botsio Aduhene, said the achievement reaffirmed LMI Holdings’ commitment to sustainable practices and environmental responsibility, adding that going forward, LMI Holdings would prioritise the environment as its contribution to Ghana's climate agenda.

Kyle Kelhofer (left), IFC's Senior Country Manager, presenting the certificate to Emmanuel Apatae Manu (2nd from left), MD of LMI Logistics Group, Kojo Botsio Aduhene (2nd from right), CEO, LMI Holdings. With them are Joseph Ocran (right), Board Member, and Annabelle Obeng-Frimpong (middle), Business Coordinator, LMI Holdings

“We are honoured to receive the IFC Green Buildings EDGE Certification. We see it as a testament to our dedication to environmental responsibility. Our team is committed to continuous innovation, and this recognition fuels our passion to set new industry standards for eco-friendly operations,” Mr Aduhene said.

The CEO of LMI Holdings said the green certification aligned with the company’s broader sustainability vision, which was further supported by a $30 million loan from the IFC in 2022 to develop a 16.8-megawatt rooftop solar plant that will power businesses operating in the Tema Free Zone. The investment is projected to increase Ghana’s solar capacity by nine per cent and reduce carbon emission by over 10,000 tonnes a year.



Benchmark

The IFC's Senior Country Manager for Ghana, Liberia and Sierra Leone, Kyle Kelhofer, said despite the clear business case for green building, current investment in the area was minimal due to market barriers such as insufficient government incentives, limited green construction capacity and high perceived costs.

He said the EDGE Green Building Certification awarded to LMI Holdings Mega Warehousing was a significant step towards sustainable industrial development which set a benchmark for the sector.

The Team Lead, EDGE Ghana, Kenya and Nigeria Climate Business Department, Dennis Papa Odenyi Quansah, said in assessing the 100,000 square metre LMI Mega Warehouse, the team took into consideration LMI’s innovative technology and designs that included sustainability features such as reduced window-to wall ratio, a reflective roof, high performance glass, efficient ceiling fans, efficient water fixtures and low carbon materials that reflected LMI’s commitment to environmental conservation.

