Let’s continue legacy projects of Efua Sutherland — Lecturer

Vincent Amenuveve Mar - 07 - 2024 , 08:07

The best honour the nation can give to renowned playwright, Efua Theodora Sutherland, is to continue with her legacy projects in the country, Prof. Esi Sutherland-Addy of the University of Ghana, has said.

The projects include the Efua Sutherland Children's Park located opposite the National Theatre in Accra, a drama studio on the campus of the University of Ghana, a theatre in the Ekumfi Atwea community in the Central Region, dedicated to story-telling and concert party groups, among others.

“People should be exposed to the many legacies that icons like Efua Sutherland have left behind.

“Shakespeare's works are being celebrated after more than 500 years and so we should be able to do that for Ghanaians as well” Prof. Sutherland-Addy, a daughter of the playwright, added.

She was speaking at the launch of the centenary celebration of Efua Sutherland in Accra last Tuesday.

It formed part of efforts to revive and strengthen the legacy of one of the nation's most celebrated playwright, poet, educator and Pan-Africanist.

The playwright, who was also passionate about the use of the Ghanaian language to express oneself, wrote more than 12 plays, essays, and children's stories, among other works.



Support

Prof. Sutherland-Addy further said the former Children's Park, which was started in 1979 and known as Accra Children's Park or Ridge Park, and later renamed after Efua Sutherland, must be well maintained.

Similarly, she said institutions like the National Theatre and local publishers, such as Afram Publications and the Ghana Association of Writers must all be supported adequately by government.

An architect and a son of the playwright, Ralph Sutherland, also described her mother as a legend whose works must be acknowledged.

He said she was passionate about her environment, performance space and family life.



Impact

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Tourism Authority, Akwasi Agyeman, mentioned the Pan-African festival (PANAFEST) as one of the greatest legacies of the playwright which must be cherished.

“Even in her grave, she is making an impact for all of us to see” he added.

Institutions such as the National Theatre, the Institute of African Studies, including production, marketing and communication entities like Coleman productions and Image Bureau have all lined up activities such as seminars, entertainment, theatre performances and photo exhibition, among others, to promote the works of Efua Sutherland.

She was born on June 27, 1924, and died on January 21,1996. She was a researcher, poet, children's author, cultural activist and educationist and a pioneer in establishing post-independence cultural institutions.

She also founded the Ghana Society of Writers, the Ghana Experimental Theatre, and the Ghana Drama Studio.

And as a pioneer indigenous playwright and director, she was the key figure in the development of modern theatre in the country.

Her popularly known works include Foriwa (1962), Edufa (1967) and the Marriage of Anansewa (1975).

She also championed indigenous performances such as ‘Concert Party’.