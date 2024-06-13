Launch of 35th Anniversary of Cardio Centre: Bust of Prof. Frimpong-Boateng unveiled

The National Cardiothoracic Centre at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital has unveiled a bust of Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng in honour of the renowned heart surgeon and founder of the centre at the launch of its 35th anniversary celebration in Accra.

The exemplary leadership and vision of Prof. Frimpong-Boateng led to the establishment of the centre in 1989. It was, however, officially inaugurated on April 2, 1992. Also honoured were former President Jerry John Rawlings and his wife, Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings, for their efforts in facilitating the birthing of the centre amid political opposition.

Establishment of centre

In a speech that evoked emotions, Prof. Frimpong-Boateng said although the centre was for the betterment of citizens, no institution was willing to support him when it was being put up.

He said the Ministry of Health, Korle Bu Teaching Hospital and Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital were all unwilling to support when he contacted them because they either lacked understanding of his vision or they did not believe in it.

Prof. Frimpong-Boateng also said that he personally provided funding for the start of the project and expressed joy that his vision had become a centre of excellence for the cure of heart diseases.

He went further to show some pictures of his journey as a medical professional, the evolution of the centre and some of the people he had worked with, and concluded by saying that: “Great institutions are difficult to build but easy to destroy and impossible to restore.”

Other pioneering management members, including doctors, medical staff and some institutions were also acknowledged for their roles at the centre in the management of cardiovascular diseases not only in the country, but the West Africa sub-region.

The centre has over the years performed over 13,000 surgeries, saving the country about $70 billion dollars. Activities lined up for the anniversary celebration include free health screening, exhibitions, medical outreaches and media engagements.

Appreciation

The Chief Executive Officer of Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Dr Opoku Ware Ampomah, expressed appreciation to Prof. Frimpong-Boateng for his courage, vision and determination which led to the establishment of the centre.

“And that is why we are here to celebrate today, because without that kind of vision and courage and conviction, the centre will not have become a reality looking at the road blocks and difficulties you encountered.

“Every generation has some opportunities presented to it. Frimpong-Boateng was a man of his time and he took his moment. He was living a very comfortable life in Germany, but decided to leave it all to come and birth his dream, the National Cardiothoracic Centre,” he added.

Commendation

The Minister of Health, Dr Bernard Okoe-Boye, in a statement read on his behalf, commended Prof. Frimpong-Boateng for his pioneering role and the entire management and staff of the centre for their continuous efforts which he said were contributing to healthcare delivery in the country.

“I have always admired the pioneering role of the founder and first director, Prof. Frimpong-Boateng. And having read the history of the centre, I cannot but commend the director of the centre and management for choosing an occasion like this to celebrate its founder and first director,” he said.

