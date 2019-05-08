KNUST embarks on expansion project

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) is putting up infrastructure for the intake of the first batch of free senior high school (SHS) students in the country.
The university, with a current student population of about 55,000, intends to create additional space for about 23,000 students through its expansion programme, which include the construction of residential facilities and lecture theatres.
Briefing the media on the university’s preparedness for the 2020-2021 academic year, the Assistant Registrar in Charge of University Relations, Mr James Kwasi Oberko, said the projects were being undertaken from the university’s internally generated funds, the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) and the private sector.
It is anticipated that many students will qualify for admission to various tertiary institutions following the implementation of the free SHS policy, which has made it possible for more students to gain admission to SHS.
Authorities of the KNUST anticipate that the large intake will put pressure on existing facilities, and, therefore, have since last year, embarked on the expansion programme to enable it to cope with the expected demands.
Projects
MasterCard is supporting the construction of an 800-bed hostel for international students.
Through a collaboration with the KNUST Alumni, the university is also putting up a nine-storey hostel.
Mr Oberko mentioned other ongoing projects to include lecture halls and syndicated rooms at the Graduate Business School, and the expansion of the School of Medical Science to accommodate over 5,000 new students.
He, however, said the KNUST would need more support from the government and other stakeholders to embark on more projects.