K'dua Freeman school receives educational materials

Haruna Yussif Wunpini Mar - 14 - 2024 , 12:01

Pupils of the Koforidua Freeman Methodist Basic 'A' School at Betom in the New Juaben South Municipality in the Eastern Region have been presented with educational materials worth GH¢ 20,000.

The educational materials, comprising 100 pieces of exercise books, three packs of pens, three packs of board markers, a computer and its accessories, a multipurpose printer and a projector were provided by ASA Savings and Loans Limited.

The presentation followed a request by the school's authorities to the company to make such materials available for the pupils, numbering 46, to enhance teaching and learning.

Social responsibility

Presenting the items at the school's premises last Monday, the Koforidua Area Manager of ASA Savings and Loans, Godson Adzafi, said it was part of the company’s corporate social responsibility.

He said since digitisation had now become the norm, it was necessary to introduce the pupils to it, hence the inclusion of a computer and its accessories as well as a projector for the school.

Mr Adzafi said his outfit would also assist the teachers to go through the digitisation processes to be able to impart the knowledge to the pupils.

He, therefore, advised the pupils to take advantage of the availability of the gadgets to learn about digitisation.

"We have given out these educational materials to improve teaching and learning in line with satisfying the Sustainable Development Goal 3 (SDG3) which connotes quality education.

"We will also be undertaking other activities to promote the SDGs 4 and 13 which deal with good health and climate action respectively", Mr Adzafi stated.

The Head teacher of the school, Bernice Kaki Caesar, who received the items on behalf of the pupils, assured the company that the items provided would always be at the disposal of the pupils, since it was for their use that the school management requested them from the company.

Challenges

Mrs Caesar appealed to the company to assist the school to address other challenges such as leakages in the roofing of the building housing the kindergarten block and a two-unit classroom block which had come to a standstill since 2018.

She said the construction of a canteen block which had also stalled due to the lack of funds had to be completed to make the preparation of meals for the pupils possible.

The Eastern Regional Manager of Methodist Schools, Gifty Edith Opoku, expressed her appreciation to the company and expressed the hope that more of such educational materials would be provided by the company to schools in her outfit.

Writer's email: [email protected]