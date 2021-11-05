IGP interacts with editors, senior journalists

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, yesterday met with editors and senior journalists to discuss issues of national development.
The meeting, the first since he took office, afforded him and the senior media practitioners the space to share views on critical issues, including police-media relations and how such relationship could impact on the peace and security of the nation.
Dr. Dampare is an Honorary Member of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA).
Members of the police administration were fully represented at the meeting.
On the side of the media were notable names like the President of the GJA, Mr. Roland Affail Monney; the Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide, Mr.. Abdul Malik Kweku Baako Jr; the Managing Editor of The Insight, Mr. Kwesi Pratt Jr; the Editor of the Ghanaian Times, Mr. David Agbenu; the Editor of the Dispatch, Mr. Ben Ephson, and the host of Kokrokoo morning show on Peace FM, Mr. Kwame Sefa-Kayi.
Issues raised
The media practitioners raised issues such as unresolved murders of some journalists, police visibility, traffic management, absence of name tags on police uniforms, abuse of sirens, protection of lives and property, and police accommodation.
Dr. Dampare took time to respond to some of the issues, and gave a clear direction of the positive things he had in store for the Ghana Police Service and the nation.
True partners
Briefing journalists after the meeting, the acting Director General of Public Affairs of the Ghana Police Service, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Kwesi Ofori, said the IGP saw the media as true partners in development.
”Police-media relationship has been a long history, but the new police administration wants to place it on a higher level,” he said.
He added: “We shall work to protect journalists so that they undertake their work in peace”.
He disclosed that the police administration had established a new unit that would go into some of the unresolved murders.
On the issue of absence of name tags on police uniforms, ACP Ofori said a process had started to inscribe names on the uniforms of all police personnel.