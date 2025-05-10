High population growth rate worsening poverty — Policy analyst

Shirley Asiedu-Addo May - 10 - 2025

Population Policy Analyst, Dr Godfred Bonnah Nkansah, has called for workable strategies to reduce population and improve poverty levels in the country.

He stated that about 25 per cent of Ghanaians lived in dire poverty, which calls for a serious retrospection on efforts towards reducing poverty by reducing birth rates.

Speaking at a workshop for selected persons in population and related sectors in Cape Coast last Thursday, he cautioned that if workable strategies were not put in place, Ghana's current population would double in 33 years, with its current 2.1 per cent growth per annum further worsening the plight of many more Ghanaians, especially with the slow rate of development.

Promote SRHR

Dr Nkansah said it was, therefore, critical for all population and development actors to ensure a reduction in the growth rate by increasing access to reproductive health information and services.

He said not even the best efforts at development of a competent government could match such population growth.

The workshop was attended by traditional leaders, the clergy, representatives from civil society groups and the media.

It was organised by Parliamentary Network Africa and Marie Stopes International (MSI) Ghana to create awareness of the country's sexual and reproductive health policies and to help recommend to Parliament actions for legislation.

The legislation will be geared towards closing gaps in policies and implementation to position Ghana well to harness its demographic dividends, reduce poverty and foster sustainable development.

The event was on the theme; “Empowering Champions for Productive Health: Influencing Policy Through Education and a Supportive Environment (ECHOES).”

Family planning

Dr Nkansah said the fact that 56 per cent of all pregnancies in the country were unintended told the vivid story of the 23 per cent unmet need for family planning services, adding that 36 per cent of all pregnancies ended up in abortions.

He stated that although not much had changed in the infrastructure development of many communities across the country, populations of such communities continued to increase.

He said poverty, the lack of access to relevant reproductive health education, information and services and child marriages, as well as teenage pregnancies, were some of the major causes of the surge in population, saying data available indicated that one in five girls were married by age 18.

He stressed that with 1.2 million born every year, it was necessary to reduce the birth rate and improve socio-economic wellbeing and that there was a correlation between poverty and high birth rates.

He called for increased access to education and information and services of sexual and reproductive health, especially for the youth, to enable them to make more responsible decisions.

The Chief Director at the Central Regional Coordinating Council, Bless Darkey, in an address said stakeholders must support the government to implement policies targeted at promoting the wellbeing of the ordinary people.

He urged participants to demand services that were needed to improve their health and well-being by holding leaders accountable.

He further commended the Parliamentary Network Africa (PNAfrica) for the effort in promoting sexual and reproductive health rights outcomes.

The Programmes Manager of PNAfrica, Gilbert Boyefio, said that the widespread ignorance surrounding SRHR was contributing to Ghana’s broader socio-economic challenges and called on the public to prioritise education on these issues to create lasting solutions.

Committed

The Director of Programmes and Operations at MSI Ghana, Clara Nyarkoah Anim, said MSI Ghana was committed to working with all stakeholders to advance long-term solutions and the measurable impact of sexual and reproductive health rights activities for better communities.

Ms Anim indicated that the Central Region’s adolescent pregnancy rate currently stood at 13 per cent.

She further stated that 25 per cent of youth who should be in senior high school were out of school, while 19 per cent of primary school-aged children were also not enrolled.

"Let us collectively envision a future where every pregnancy is wanted, every birth is safe, every young person remains in school and every Ghanaian, regardless of age, gender or ability, can realise their full potential," she added.

The participants pledged efforts to reduce teenage pregnancy and child marriages in the communities through advocacy and awareness creation.