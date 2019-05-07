Headteacher beaten to death by teenage ‘wee smokers’

Four teenagers said to have beaten the headteacher of Salvation Army Basic School, George Somuah Bosompem to death have been arrested by the Kibi Police Command in the Eastern region.
The headteacher, 55, was reportedly attacked for protesting the invasion of his garden on campus by suspected drug addicts who smoke and defecate in the school.
According to a report by Starr News four days before the attack, the headteacher used a public address system in the town, to caution the youth to desist from smoking in the school to avert prosecution.
On April 28, 2019 while walking with a lady friend, the suspected addicts reportedly attacked the headteacher with sticks, stones, blocks and other deadly weapons.
The suspects did not also spare the lady friend of the deceased as they manhandled her.
The incident attracted many residents to the scene, and a Police Patrol team met the chaotic scene and managed to arrest one of the suspects, Richard Amaning, 18, alias Konko who pretended to be providing support to carry the deceased into a waiting vehicle but the other accomplices managed to run away.
The headteacher who was badly injured was rushed to the Kibi Government Hospital but was transferred to St. Joseph Hospital where he passed on.
Later, Police investigations led to the arrest of Mireku Emmanuel 17, Philip Okodie,17, and Paul Boadu,18.
The Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command, DSP Mr Ebenezer Tetteh confirmed the incident adding that the suspects will reappear in court on May 7, 2019 on the provisional charge of murder.
He said efforts are underway to arrest other accomplices.
Meanwhile, teachers at the Asiakwa Salvation Army Basic School are on a sit down strike ahead of a planned demonstration on May 10, 2019.
credit: Starrfm.com.gh