GTBank votes GH¢5m for social investments

Samuel Doe Ablordeppey Mar - 11 - 2024 , 06:42

Guaranty Trust Bank (Ghana) Ltd, a universal bank, has set aside more than GH¢5 million for social investments this year.

The bank will channel over GH¢2 million into its autism flagship health activity, with more than GH¢400,000 to be spent on building six information and communications technology (ICT) laboratories for basic schools in deprived urban and rural communities.

The Managing Director of GTBank, Thomas Attah John, disclosed this in a speech read on his behalf by the Divisional Head, Corporate Communication and Experience of GTBank, Agnes Owusu-Afram.

He told journalists in Accra that GTBank would also use about GH¢2.5 million for the procurement of essential life-saving equipment for hospitals.

The Managing Director added that the bank’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities this year would be a double of what it did last year.

Last year, Mr John revealed GTBank presented similar hospital equipment to the Paediatric Oncology Department of the Greater Accra Regional Hospital and the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of the 37 Military Hospital.

GTBank’s biggest initiative in health last year was carrying out the week-long free Autism Workshop and Consultation for persons living with autism, their families and caregivers, which saw over 200 families come in to see consultants flown in from the United States, Canada and Nigeria.

Context

Providing details of some of the CSR activities undertaken last year, which would be repeated on a larger scale this year, Mr John recalled the refurbishment and stocking of ICT centres with computers, printers, projectors and internet access for eight public basic schools across the country.

These included the Wa Municipal Model JHS in the Upper West Region, the Nchaban Catholic Basic School in the Western Region and the Hackaton Project at the Computer Science Department of the University of Ghana.

The bank also donated to the people of Mepe in the North Tongu District who were among those displaced by the devastating flooding as well as reaching out to Village of Hope Orphanage in Gomoa Fetteh where it paid the school fees of some members who had gained admission into various universities.

Keeping with its tradition in the past five years, GTBank has committed to again fully sponsor the Ghana Education Service Soccer Championship Super Zonal Tournament for second cycle institutions in Accra.

Mr John recalled that the bank in 2022 and 2023 sponsored the Cross Country marathon in Akim Oda and Tamale respectively, which were both organised by the National Sports Authority in collaboration with the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Ghana Athletics Association.

GTBank also left its footprints in the entertainment industry with free musical concerts as a way of appreciating its customers and the people of Ghana.

Previous concerts had featured top class artistes from Ghana and Nigeria, including Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale, Samini, R2Bees, Kuami Eugene, Adina, Kofi Kinaata, Praye and Gyakie, while Nigeria was represented by Davido, Adekunle Gold, Buju, Niniola, Wande Coal and Zlatan.

“The society is key in what we do as we are always interfacing with customers.

So we will continue to do our CSRs and place GTBank on the minds of every Ghanaian as a bank of choice going forward,” he stated.

The managing director stressed that the bank was combining innovative products and processes hinged on making banking simple for every Ghanaian, and the CSR activities as its contributions to making a positive impact.

Media key

For her part, Mrs Owusu-Afram stressed the importance of the media as a worthy partner in its activities, and also as a source of feedback to serve the public better.

“As credible media partners, we decided to meet you as the year has already began, to again, let you in on some of the things we intend to do as a bank, and know what you, as gatekeepers, expect of us based on your knowledge of economic happenings in the country,” she told some editors, presenters, media marketers and producers in Accra.

GTBank commenced full banking operations as a universal bank in Ghana in 2008, and currently has 37 branches nationwide, supported by robust digital banking platforms and a wide agency banking to encourage banking everywhere across the country.