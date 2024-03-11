Redouble efforts to solve Hussein-Suale murder -­ Information Minister designate to security agencies

Daniel Kenu Mar - 11 - 2024 , 06:48

The Minister of Information designate, Fatimatu Abubakar, has urged the security agencies to redouble their efforts to bring the murder case of investigative journalist, Ahmed Hussein-Suale, to a close.

At her vetting last Friday by the Appointments Committee of Parliament last Friday, the minister- designate said Mr Suale's case remained one of the key pointers in her vision of ensuring the safety of journalists and promoting their welfare.

"Under no circumstances should any journalist be threatened or beaten for doing their job.

"Mr Suale's case is a matter that brings great sadness to me and those in the information sector.

I totally condemn any act of threat or use of violence on journalists and such acts must not be allowed to continue.

"The case is still open and we are counting on the security agencies to double up and make sure justice is delivered," she stated.

The investigative journalist was on January 16, 2019 shot dead near his family home at Madina in Accra.

Misinformation

On the issue of misinformation, the minister-designate said it was a very big problem to the ministry, and reckoned that in the era of digitalisation, people could easily mimic the truth and deceive even the most level-headed person.

Sequel to that, Ms Abubakar, until now the Deputy Minister of Information, said the ministry was engaging stakeholders to do a number of things including fact checking.

She said the ministry had decided not to leave a vacuum in its communication strategy by responding to issues on time "because people are in a haste to know what's happening."

"The ministry, under the Information Services Department (ISD), has set up a platform called Ghana Today to check facts to be the original source of government information," she stated.

Ministry, presidency

On the need to synchronise the ministry and the communication office at the presidency, since they both appear to be doing the same thing, the nominee said the two performed different roles.

She said communication at the presidency was like working as a corporate affair of a company.

"They manage the brand of the President and the Ministry of Information extends beyond that," she added.

ISD

Ms Abubakar described the work of the ISD, which operates under the ministry, as very crucial and needed to be well equipped to play its role effectively.

She said the 40 vans budgeted for in the 2024 budget as presented by the finance ministry would be ready in three months to enhance its community engagement and below the line campaign.

Deputy

When he took his turn before the committee, the Deputy Minister of Information, Sylvester Tetteh, shared in the views of the minister on the protection of journalists.

Mr Mensah, who is the MP for Bortianor-Ngleshie Amamfro, said attacks on journalists should be frowned upon by all and the culprits brought to book.

Deputy Gender Minister

The Deputy Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection designate, Dr Benjamin Sekyere Yeboah, advised parents to produce the number of children they can cater for so they do not become a burden on society.

He said the era where people gave birth to large numbers to help them on their farms was long gone.

“Those who have the financial muscle give birth to few children, but, unfortunately, those who don't have, produce more.

"That is not to say large families are bad, but it's important to have self-assessment before doing so," he added.