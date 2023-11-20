Graphic Business/Stanbic Bank last Quarter Breakfast Meeting on Nov 21

Daily Graphic Nov - 20 - 2023 , 04:00

Graphic Business/Stanbic Bank will, on Tuesday, November 21, hold its last Quarter Breakfast Meeting for this year.

For the last Quarter Event, the theme is on “Fiscal Discipline: Breaking the Political Business Cycle in 2024.”

Speakers for this event are a Finance and Economics Lecturer from the University of Ghana, Legon, Dr Patrick Assuming, and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Petrosol, Michael Bozumbil.

The event will attract government officials, CEOs, corporate leaders, academia and select members of the business community.

The Graphic Business/Stanbic Bank Breakfast Meeting has become the most influential platform for discussing pressing national issues.

For instance, it was during the first quarter event of the year that the idea of an investor protection law was proposed, which is currently being worked on.

The Graphic Business/Stanbic Bank Breakfast Meeting was also the first platform to discuss the post Domestic Debt Exchange Programme.

Therefore, the fourth Quarter event is in line with the post 2024 Budget Statement presentation by the Minister of Finance.

Fiscal discipline, according to analysts, is critical as the nation heads to the 2024 election year.

Over the past three decades in the Fourth Republic, election-related spending has posed challenges for the economy, immediately after the elections.

It is with this in mind, and also coming immediately after the 2024 Budget, that the event is being organised to bring stakeholders together.