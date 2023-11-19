ECOWAS congratulates Liberia for upholding democracy

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Nov - 19 - 2023 , 12:50

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has congratulated the people of Liberia on the peaceful conduct of the 2023 Presidential and Legislative elections.

ECOWAS also congratulated Ambassador Joseph Boakai on his election as President of Liberia and salutes President George Weah for graciously accepting the results of the elections.

ECOWAS in a statement dated November 18, 2023, said "Liberians have once again demonstrated that democracy is alive in the ECOWAS region and that change is possible through peaceful means."

ECOWAS also commended all the stakeholders, including the political parties, National Elections Commission, the civil society, the security forces as well as local and international partners, for their commitment to a credible and inclusive electoral process as enshrined in the Revised Farmington River Declaration.

The statement said ECOWAS will continue to support the people of Liberia to consolidate peace and security, deepen democracy and foster socioeconomic development.