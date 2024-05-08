GRA educates taxpayers on online filing

Emelia Ennin Abbey May - 08 - 2024 , 09:44

The Kinbu Public Sector Tax Office under the Domestic Tax Revenue Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority has educated taxpayers within the Ministries enclaves on its new online payment platform.

Advertisement

The tax clinic on the theme: “Helping You Get It Right.Filing Personal Income Tax Returns-Using the Taxpayers Portal” was held at the forecourt of the GRA head office to sensitise individuals, employees and companies on the need to promptly file their monthly tax returns to avoid sanctions.

The Income Tax Act 2015 (Act 895) and the Revenue Administration Act 2016 ( Act 915) enjoin taxpayers to fill their tax returns with the Commissioner-General of the GRA not later than four months on the next year.

Failure by taxpayers to fulfill that responsibility attracts penalties in payment and interests.

Tax clinic objective

The Manager of the Kinbu Public Sector Tax Office, Assistant Commissioner Charles Essandoh Mensah, said the month of April had been set aside by GRA to create awareness among organisations and individuals on the importance of filing their returns, paying taxes and complying with the law.

He said the introduction of the online tax payment platform had made work between their offices and taxpayers convenient. The online portal, he said, was a secure tax management tool that enabled taxpayers to file their returns, initiate payments, apply for refunds, and undertake cashless and other transactions from the comfort of their offices or homes.

“Before the introduction of the online portal, taxpayers had to queue at our offices at the end of every month or tax filing period to file their taxes. The online portal has eliminated all that,” he said.

Mr Mensah appealed to the public to comply with the payment of taxes to help the government to undertake more development projects such as the construction of roads, hospitals, among others, for their benefit.

He urged tax payers to visit any GRA offices for assistance when they face challenges in filing their taxes online. The tax clinic saw employees, directors of companies, tax scheduled officers of the various ministries, agencies and departments interacting with officials of the GRA on filing of annual income tax returns on the authority’s online platform.

Questions

They had the opportunity to ask questions relating to tax payments, and to also have their challenges addressed, while they were taken through the process of filing their returns on their online platforms

A Tax Schedule Officer at the Ministry of the Interior, Sylvia Buadi, applauded the GRA for the education, and said the introduction of the online system of filing taxes was timely and appropriate in avoiding queues at the offices of GRA.

An official of the Ghana Audit Service, Reverend Charles Adomah, expressed satisfaction about the seamless system, saying it was “very good and productive”.