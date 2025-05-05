Featured

Govt to outline turnaround plan for troubled AirtelTigo in 8 weeks — Sam George

Dickson Worlanyo Dotse May - 05 - 2025 , 09:57 4 minutes read

The Minister of Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George, says the government is working to restructure the long-standing debt of state-owned telecommunication company, AirtelTigo (AT), while engaging potential investors, and considering possible strategic partnerships to inject fresh capital and technical expertise into the company.

These, along with policy reforms and operational restructuring, he said, are among bold and far-reaching reforms on the table to reposition the company as a commercially viable, profitable and competitive force in the local telecom sector.

“To arrive at this, tough decisions will be taken. Difficult steps will have to be made, but I believe that they will all be in the long-term interest of the country, the company and the customer,” the minister said.

“We have a clear sense of where we are. There are proposals on the table. Over the next eight weeks, we are hopeful and believe and confident that we'll be able to arrive at a roadmap to putting AT back on solid economic footing and be able to deliver for the benefit of the Ghanaian people,” Mr George added.

The minister, who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo-Prampram in the Greater Accra Region, said this last Friday, when he embarked on a familiarisation tour of the company.

Mr George was accompanied by some senior officials from the ministry, including the Chief Director, Policy Advisor, Director and Deputy Director of Digital Technologies, and the Head of Public Relations.

AT, formerly AirtelTigo, is in deep financial trouble following its $1 acquisition by the previous government—a move the minister called reckless and ill-informed.

At the time, the company had $400 million in debt and outdated infrastructure, with no meaningful investment from its former owners.

Despite reducing the debt to $200 million through restructuring, AT still records monthly losses of GH¢20 million, prompting urgent efforts to secure creditor haircuts and ensure the company’s survival.

“I'm confident that with the guidance we'll get from the President, who is a former Communications Minister and understands this sector very well, we’ll be able to steady the boat, seal and plug the boat, and make it a steady vessel that will bring us to shore,” he stated.

Employee welfare

Mr George placed strong emphasis on the welfare of workers as the central pillar guiding all turnaround strategies for AT.

He stressed that while the company was grappling with deep-rooted legacy issues dating back as far as 2009, the government remained resolute in safeguarding the livelihoods of the entire workforce—comprising 300 permanent staff, 200 contract workers, and approximately 10,000 individuals indirectly linked to the company.

He assured the staff that their well-being would not be compromised, even as difficult but necessary decisions are taken to revitalise AT and reposition it as a credible and profitable player in the telecommunications sector.

The minister acknowledged the dedication and resilience of the workers in keeping the company afloat despite financial constraints and affirmed that their continued commitment was key to future success.

He reiterated that all restructuring efforts, including possible investments and debt reengineering, would be undertaken with staff welfare as the foremost priority, ensuring both job security and better service delivery for the Ghanaian people.

Spectrum

Following a press conference Mr George held a few weeks ago, where he warned telecom operators to acquire additional spectrum to improve their services or face punitive action, this reporter sought to find out whether AT had since received any allocation.

In response, the minister emphasised that spectrum was a national asset and not simply given away—it must be paid for.

He explained that once the spectrum is offered, operators are given 30 days to make payment.

However, he expressed uncertainty about AT’s current financial capacity to make such a purchase.

“I know that AT has its Spectrum needs and its spectrum desires, but again, spectrum is national property.

I don't want to be charged with costing financial losses to the state, so we will give spectrum as and when there's enough economic commercial consideration,” he said.

He added that the ministry was currently undertaking a spectrum rationalisation exercise to assess usage efficiency and determine future allocations.

While acknowledging AT’s spectrum needs, he maintained that any allocation would be made only if it made sound economic and commercial sense, as the government could not afford to incur financial losses by distributing spectrum without clear returns.