Govt, CSOs must encourage women to develop themselves — ActionAid

Gilbert Mawuli Agbey Mar - 13 - 2024 , 09:32

The government and civil society organisations (CSOs) have been urged to encourage more women to rise up to the challenge of developing themselves for the benefit of all.

This, according to ActionAid Ghana (AAG), can be done by giving women more opportunities in leadership, decision-making, education and participation in economic activities.

The Programme Officer of ActionAid Ghana in the Upper East Region,Yakubu Akuka, was speaking during a public forum to mark International Women’s Day (IWD) in Bolgatanga last Friday.

It was on the theme: “Count her in: Invest in women: Accelerate progress”.

The event was preceded by a sensitisation of market women and traders at the new market on the relevance of the celebration of the day and why girls and women needed to be supported to come out of their shells to contribute to the growth of the society.

Mr Akuka noted that ActionAid and other development actors believed that advancing women’s rights and gender equality was a core desirable goal for any successful and sustainable development agenda, saying “women must be given opportunities to participate effectively in the decisions that affect their lives and livelihoods”.

Gender inequality

He said gender inequality had been one of the main problems that had impeded development as it had prevented the utilisation of the fullest potential of human capital of the population, especially women.

He noted that while women had been disadvantaged in various facets of life such as economic, social, cultural and religious aspects, gender disparities in education, economy and politics had prevented women’s contribution to national development.

He stressed that “the root cause of women’s disadvantaged situation is patriarchy which has permeated various aspects of society” and called for the reconstruction of people’s mindset with regard to the status of women in the country.

Investing in women

The acting Upper East Regional Director, Department of Gender, James Twene, said investing in women was not just a moral imperative but a strategic investment for the future that would inure to the benefit of all.

He noted that when women were empowered, they invested more in their families, health and education towards driving inter-generational change to break the cycle of poverty in the society and further called for the renewal of commitment to advance gender equality and women empowerment.

While advocating policies and practices that promoted equal rights and opportunities for girls and women to build a more just, equitable and inclusive world, he further called for the amplification of the voices of women to make their concerns heard and contribution recognised.

