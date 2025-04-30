Next article: Petroleum rakes in $1.36bn last year - 2nd highest since production 2010

GNAFF urges farmers to harness rainwater for sustainable productivity

Mabel Delassie Awuku Apr - 30 - 2025 , 09:57 2 minutes read

The Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the Ghana National Association of Farmers and Fishermen (GNAFF), Vincent Mensah, has called on farmers to embrace sustainable farming practices amid increasingly unpredictable weather patterns.

He stressed the importance of rainwater harvesting, a simple yet effective technique that could help farmers maintain productivity throughout the year.

“Let us make the most of this rainy season by harvesting rainwater to support farming throughout the year,” he urged.

Mr Mensah made the call during an interview after the maiden meeting of the newly elected regional executives of GNAFF last weekend to map out strategies to meet the needs of farmers in the region.

Infrastructure

While local methods are vital, Mr Mensah stated that long-term, large-scale water infrastructure was crucial for sustainable farming.

He, therefore, urged the government and key stakeholders to invest in regional water systems, including dams, in catchment areas, and modern irrigation infrastructure to help sustain farming practices.

He recommended that the government revisit and assess the "One Village, One Dam" initiative launched by the previous administration and advocated for a national audit to evaluate the condition of existing dams for them to be rehabilitated and properly maintained.

“If done right,” he noted, “these dams can become crucial water sources, especially during the dry season.”

On the issue of unlocking the potential of the Pwalugu Multipurpose Dam, Mr Mensah said the project, when given the needed attention, would not only regulate seasonal floods but also ensure consistent water supply for agriculture.

He suggested that excess water from dam spillages be redirected to fertile but underutilised zones as it would significantly increase national food production and help reduce the destructive effects of floods and heatwaves.

Organic farming

In addition to water resource management, Mr Mensah urged farmers to adopt organic farming practices to reduce the use of chemicals, which he said posed health and environmental risks.

“Let’s promote the use of compost from poultry droppings, food waste, and other natural sources to boost soil health and agricultural output since organic farming not only protects the environment but also makes agriculture more appealing to the youth,” he said.

He called for stronger collaboration between the government and farmer groups such as GNAFF to provide training, resources and financial assistance for farmers.

“Strategic partnerships can boost productivity, strengthen rural livelihoods, and contribute significantly to national food security and economic growth,” he stressed.