GN Savings and Loans manager in court for embezzling GH₵732,000

A 39-year-old employee of Group Nduom (GN) Bank now savings and loan company has been put before an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly misappropriating cash in the sum of GH₵732,000.
Eric Holon, who has been charged with stealing and six counts of fraudulent electronic fund transfer, has, however, pleaded not guilty.
The court, presided over by Mrs Jane Harriet Akweley Quaye, admitted Holon to bail in the sum of GH₵800,000 with three sureties earning not less than GH₵2,000 a month.
It further directed the prosecution to furnish the defence with all documents it intends to rely on during trial and the list of its witnesses.
Holon is expected to reappear on March 1.
Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Emmanuel Haligah told the court that the complainant is the Risk Analyst of the company in Accra. Holon was then the branch manager of GN Bank at Miotso.
Chief Inspector Haligah told the court that last year, Holon was in charge of cash mobilsation of the bank and during that period he succeeded in stealing GH₵732,000 cash belonging to customers of the bank.
He said in the same year, Holon was promoted to the status of a branch manager and was transferred to Miotso, near Dahwenya.
Mr Haligah said on January 2, this year, Holon fraudulently sent electronic specie of cash in the sum of GH₵100,000 to the branch manager of Dawa, and on January 3, this year, Holon again transferred GH₵162,000 to the Sege branch manager.
Prosecution said Holon on January 21, this year, transferred GH₵410,000, GH₵110,000 and GH₵260,000 to the branch managers of Old Ningo, Prampram and Mangostonaa respectively all without accompanying the transfers with cash.
The Prosecution said Holon called all the respective managers to acknowledge receipt of the species but they declined on the grounds that no cash supported the transaction.
Chief Inspector Haligah said the head office of the company at Asylum Down detecting the huge electronic transfer movement, conducted an audit into the operations of the accused person.
The Prosecution said when he was confronted with the interim report, he admitted having embezzled cash in the sum of GH₵700,000.
Holon was therefore handed over to the Police and investigations revealed that he has used part of the money to purchase a storey building at Dahwenya.