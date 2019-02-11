'Valentine’s Day offers opportunity to fight HIV/AIDS'

The Heart to Heart Ambassadors of the Ghana Aids Commission has advised the public to be cautious and protective against HIV and AIDS as Valentine day approaches.
The commission is also advising sexually active citizens to always protect themselves during sex especially in this season of love.
Speaking on Joy FM on Monday, February 11, Mrs Gifty Torkornoo, a woman living with HIV, and who has been on antiretroviral therapy for the past twelve years advised young celebrants of Valentine’s Day to protect themselves with condoms if they are unable to control their sexual desires.
She cautioned that taking ARV is not pleasant, and that the commission does not want more HIV and AIDS patients. Therefore, she urged both parents and victims to protect themselves anywhere they find themselves.
She also advised that people get their personal grooming tools such as nail clippers and combs in order to fight this killer called AIDS.
She cautioned people against patronizing the services of young boys who walk around the streets in the name of providing pedicure and medicure. She said such people carry unclean tools used for several people which may including affected HIV patients.
“HIV is everybody’s business and if not taken serious, it will be on your table like breakfast", she said.