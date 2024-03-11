Next article: Nigel Gaisie's prophecy was based on prior knowledge of my husband's ill-health - John Kumah's wife

Pray for our political leaders

Diana Mensah Mar - 11 - 2024 , 15:47

The Chairman of the Christ Apostolic Church International (CACI), Apostle Samuel Amponsah-Frimpong, has called on Ghanaians to continually pray for the leadership of the country.

He said the leadership of the country needed spiritual guidance to help them make decisions that would lead the country into prosperity.

Apostle Amponsah-Frimpong said to build a strong economy, the citizenry, especially Christians, must rise up, unite and pray for the leaders of the country instead of resorting to negativity, criticisms and insults.

"Through prayer, encouragement and active participation in the political process, believers can contribute to a more just, compassionate and flourishing society, fulfilling the timeless mandate to love God and love our neighbours as ourselves,” he said.

Event

Apostle Amponsah-Frimpong made the remarks during the unveiling and dedication of the 600-seater Adentan Central Church of CACI last Sunday in Accra.

The Apostle J.J Debrah, CAC Int, Accra North-East Terminal Head, and Rev. Isaac Tetteh, CAC Int, Adentan Circuit Pastor, assisted in unveiling the dedication stone of the two-storey edifice.

Dubbed: "Gathering in His name: Exhorting one another", the celebration marked the end of a week-long celebration with various activities to foster community engagement and spiritual growth.

Sermon

In a sermon, the Chairman of CACI emphasised the need to intercede for all, including those in authority, and quoted 1Timothy 2:1-2, stating: "It is not only your right but our duty to pray for and support our leaders, recognising their humanity and the challenges they face".

He urged Christians to refrain from turning churches into commercial entities for personal gains.

Apostle Amponsah-Frimpong urged Christians to value God and ensure the church fulfilled its prophetic mission.

Basing his message on Matthew 21:12-17, he created parallels by indicating that Jesus complained about how the people had made the Temple in Jerusalem a den of thieves, and therefore chased out the money changers and those who bought and sold there.

He admonished members of the assembly to value their relationship with God as they worshipped from the temple.