Nigel Gaisie's prophecy was based on prior knowledge of my husband's ill-health - John Kumah's wife

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Mar - 11 - 2024 , 15:04

Apostle Mrs. Lilian Kumah, the wife of the late Deputy Finance Minister, Dr John Kumah, has described the prophecy on her husband's death by Accra-based Prophet, Nigel Gaisie, as not a prophecy coming from God but from his own intuition.

Advertisement

She believes that Prophet Nigel Gaisie exploited the family's information to concoct the prophecy he gave about her husband's death during his church service on 31st December night, 2023.

For Apostle Kumah, Prophet Nigel Gaisie, who is the General Overseer of the Prophetic Hill Chapel, was aware that her husband (Dr Kumah) was not well and therefore decided to use it in making a prophecy.

In a recorded interview played on Accra-based Asaase Radio on Monday, March 11, 2024, Apostle she said Prophet Nigel Gaisie was closer to the family and therefore decided to exploit their personal information for his own gain in a form of prophecy just to trend.

“Nigel Gaisie was like a brother. He knows my late husband, lawyer John Kumah personally, one-on-one. We have sat in this house and eaten together several times. That is how far we go. When he came from abroad to start a church in Ghana, he came to my church, Disciples of Christ Ministries and I did a programme with him dubbed ‘Let the Prophet Speak’ ”

Advertisement

“We know him very well and have been aware since November 2023 that the late John Kumah was seriously sick. My husband had a lot of respect for men of God in this country and that included Nigel Gaisie when my husband and I thought he was a genuine man of God.”

Apostle Kumah, however, admonished Prophet Nigel Gaisie to work on himself as a man of God than giving untrue prophecies.

When did John Kumah die?

The Deputy Finance Minister and Member of Parliament for Ejisu in the Ashanti Region passed away at the age of 45 after a brief illness.

He died on Thursday, March 7, 2024.

He visited his constituency, Ejisu in the Ashanti Region for the Independence anniversary after which his health condition deteriorated, leading to his death at the Suhum Government hospital in the Eastern Region.

Following the death of Dr Kumah, there have been a number of speculations about the cause of his death, with the Prophecy of Prophet Nigel Gaisie being one of the videos that went viral to corroborate an aspect of the speculations.