Gender Minister adopts cerebral palsy boy who was buried alive

The Gender Minister, Ms Cynthia Morrison has adopted a two year old boy who was buried alive in Elmina in the Central Region.
The boy, Kweku Lentil, who suffers from cerebral palsy, a neurological disorder, was barely a year old when he was left to die after being covered with earth in an uncompleted building.
He was, however, rescued by some labourers who were working on the uncompleted building and has since been under the care of paediatric unit of the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital.
It is unclear who buried the boy.
The Gender Minister chanced upon the boy when she visited the hospital on Sunday to appraise herself on the condition of the 5-year-old boy whose left limb was amputated after his stepmother inflicted cutlass wounds on him.
Ms Morrison who was astounded by the miraculous survival story of the boy said she would adopt and enrol him in her school.
She said she would get in touch with the hospital authorities to begin the process.