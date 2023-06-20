Ga Manye was model of traditional dignity — President Akufo-Addo

Donald Ato Dapatem Jun - 20 - 2023 , 06:40

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo yesterday signed a book of condolence opened in honour of the late Ga Manye, Naa Dedei Omaedru III, in Accra.

With his green pen, he wrote: “A faithful, hardworking, long-serving member of the Ga State. She was a model of traditional dignity and elegance. A great friend of mine. I, like many

others, will miss her and wish her safe repose in the bosom of the Almighty until we meet at the last day of the resurrection. We shall all meet again.”

In a short message, he assured the chiefs and elders that he and the government would help to give the late Ga Manye, who reigned for 59 years, a befitting burial because she helped and worked for the Ga State and Ghana in general.

In February this year, a delegation from the Ga State, led by a member of the Council of State, Nii Adjiri Blankson, called on the President at the Jubilee House in Accra to inform him of the passing of the queenmother.

The delegation, which included chiefs, elders of the traditional set-up and children of the deceased, presented the President with assorted drinks and a full piece of red cloth in consonance with tradition.

President Akufo-Addo gave an assurance that he would be at the funeral because it was a family bereavement for him.

Naa Omaedru, 88, was known in private life as Naa Dedei Ablah.

She was installed a Ga Manye in 1963 when she was 29. She passed away at her Dansoman residence, surrounded by her loved ones, on December 26, 2022.

Credits

During her reign, Naa Omaedru was credited for selflessly devoting her life to public and voluntary service and championing important issues crucial to peace, education and opportunities for young people, especially the girl-child.

These included seeking the welfare of the girl-child and women to safeguard their future, setting a remarkable example of leadership to queenmothers in the Ga State.

She also stood for peace and unity and promoted these not only among the people of the Ga State, but also all Ghanaians, and advocated a united approach to the meaningful development of her people.

Charity

Naa Omaedru was also known for her charity work, and in 2004, she donated items worth $12 million to the Ghana Society of the Physically Disabled at the Ghana National Rehabilitation Centre in Accra.