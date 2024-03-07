FWN creates opportunities for women's businesses

Daniel Kenu Mar - 07 - 2024 , 06:46

The Fabulous Woman Network (FWN), a Ghanaian non-governmental organisation (NGO) that supports the growth of women leaders and women-led businesses, has held its annual international Fabulous Women’s conference to champion the cause of women in all dimensions of wellness.

The conference was aimed at connecting growth-minded professionals and businesswomen and providing them with an opportunity to learn from seasoned speakers, share amazing individual life stories, network and have fun.

It is an annual event which is organised to commemorate International Women’s Day celebrated in March every year.

The programme provided participants with an opportunity to be enlightened, step into their future and give back to the community.

Interview

In an interview, the founder of Fabulous Woman Network, Ama Duncan, said the hub was committed to empowering women and creating a community of growth-minded individuals who were committed to impacting positively on business leaders through training, coaching, mentorship and networking opportunities.

She stated that the vision of FWN was to see an Africa in which women were empowered to thrive and impact others.

She told the Daily Graphic that FWN had also launched a monthly training and mentorship programme for Ghanaian youth living in underserved communities to impact them with leadership qualities, core life, employability and entrepreneurial skills training.

The founder encouraged women to take advantage of the programme to create more opportunities to enhance their finances.