Featured

First Lady celebrates Mother’s Day at Korle Bu Maternity Block

Mary Mensah May - 13 - 2025 , 10:05 3 minutes read

The First Lady and Founder of the Lordina Foundation, Lordina Mahama, has commended nurses for the vital role they play in providing care and support to expectant mothers, new mothers and babies.

She made the commendation when she visited the Maternity Block of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra to celebrate this year’s Mother’s Day event on Sunday.

Mrs Mahama made a donation to more than 250 mothers on all five floors of the block, presenting them with gift hampers containing assorted items such as diapers, wipes, baby clothes and creams, and food items such as rice, oil, mackerel, sardines, milk and canned tomatoes.

The First Lady also covered the medical bills of all the mothers, some of whom had been in the hospital for weeks because they could not pay their bills.

Motherhood journey

Mrs Mahama described her visit as special and nostalgic as it brought back fond memories of her motherhood journey, which she said goes beyond childbirth, and highlighted the love, sleepless nights, and resilience that define the experience.

Lordina Mahama commending some nurses at the maternity ward

At the time of the visit, some expectant mothers were experiencing labour pains, and she supported and encouraged them to remain strong and focused on the joy that follows child delivery.

“Motherhood is indeed a beautiful experience,” the First Lady said and extended warm wishes to all who play motherly roles in society.

Challenges

Recognising the challenges many mothers face daily, Mrs Mahama expressed solidarity with women striving to build better lives for their families, and stressed the strong link between the well-being of homes and the broader progress and stability of the nation.

She also reiterated the shared vision she holds with her husband, President John Mahama, to build a nation where every family can thrive.

“The President is dedicated to positioning the country as a preferred destination for local and international investment and business to ultimately improve the living conditions of citizens and also ensure a brighter future for our children,” Mrs Mahama added.

The First Lady also used the Mother’s Day celebration to encourage stakeholders to recommit themselves to empowering women to create an inclusive society, while pledging her continuous support to the vulnerable.

The contributions of the Lordina Foundation in health, education and business, among others, over the years have been significant in changing lives.

Appreciation

The Head of Midwifery at Korle Bu, Barbara Adu, expressed gratitude to the First Lady for her generous donation, saying that the items would significantly alleviate the burdens faced by the majority of mothers who visited the hospital.

She, however, lamented the poor condition of elevators in the facility, which she said made it difficult for both pregnant and new mothers to use.

The beneficiaries were also full of praise and appreciation for the gesture, which they said would alleviate their suffering.