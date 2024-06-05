Finance Ministry donates GH¢1.2m to Heal Komfo Anokye Hospital Project

Kwadwo Baffoe Donkor, KUMASI Jun - 05 - 2024 , 09:58

The Heal Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) Project has received a donation of GH¢1.2 million from the Ministry of Finance to support it in clearing 10 containers of tiles from the port.

The gesture, the ministry explains, is its contribution to the Heal Komfo Anokye Project and it is in response to an appeal from the project for an import duty tax waiver on items meant for the renovation of the hospital.

The project topped the donation up with about GH¢600,000 to clear the 10 containers from the Tema Port meant for the rehabilitation of the KATH.

Recall

In April this year, the management of KATH appealed to the government through the Ministry of Health for a waiver on all imported items meant for the Heal Komfo Anokye Project.

At the time of the appeal, the project had taken delivery of 10 containers of hospital tiles with an import duty amounting to a little over GH¢1.70 million cedis. Following the appeal, the Ministry of Finance donated the cheque for more than GH¢1.20 million to the KATH to enable it to clear the tiles before they attracted demurrage.

The Heal Komfo Anokye Project is one of the legacy projects marking the 25th anniversary of the enstoolment of the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II. The project intends to raise a total of $10 million to give the 70-year facility a facelift befitting the status of a tertiary facility.

Support

The Chairman of the Project Committee, Samuel Adu-Boakye, in an interview with the Daily Graphic expressed his appreciation to the ministry for the timely intervention which enabled the project to clear the goods on time.

He said even though they did not get the waiver they expected, the support from the ministry had greatly assisted the project “and we are grateful for the support.” He was also grateful to corporate Ghana and all those who had so far donated towards the project.

“To have raised close to $4 million within five months was no mean achievement particularly when things are not looking that good in the country”, he said. Currently, he said the project had been able to achieve about 41 per cent of its target of $10 million and appealed to corporate Ghana and individuals to help the committee achieve its objective.

“We know the government must do what we are doing but we all know government alone cannot do it and we need to support it with our widow’s mite.”

Donors

So far, 15 companies, five financial institutions, eight churches and one telecommunication company have made contributions towards the project. “The number of individuals who have contributed through the mobile money platform is yet to reach 1000 with the donation ranging from 50p to GH¢1200.00,” he said.

Challenge

Mr Adu-Boakye explained that the challenge of space to move the patients and allow the contractor to work was affecting the pace of work at the facility. He said the hospital was operating almost at full capacity alongside the renovation and this “is affecting the pace because we don’t have anywhere to move the patients to allow for unimpeded pace of work.”