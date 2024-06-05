Employment interventions in offing for Abesim youth

Biiya Mukusah Ali Jun - 05 - 2024

The Abesim Divisional Council says it has formulated some proposals to be rolled out to create employment for the unemployed teeming youth and speed up the development of Abesim and its adjoining communities.

This was disclosed at a durbar by the chiefs and people of Abesim, near Sunyani, to outdoor the newly installed chief, Barima Kumi Acheaw III and Abesimhemaa, Nana Ama Konama Biyaa.

Additionally, the occasion was used to raise funds in support of the Abesim Education and Development Fund instituted by the late Barima Kumi Achiaw II to improve education and the development of the town.

The enstoolment of Barima Kumi Acheaw III and Nana Konama Biyaa automatically made them Kyidomhene and Kyidomhemaa of the Dormaa Traditional Area respectively. The chief and Abesimhemaa were outdoored in December 2023 at a ceremony at the Abesim Palace during which they swore allegiance to the Omanhene of the Dormaa Traditional Area, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II.

As custom demands, Osagyefo Agyemang Badu II approved their candidature which paved the way for their enstoolment.

At the coronation and thanksgiving service held in their honour last Sunday, the Chief of Chiraa, Barima Mintah Afari II, who is also the Benkumhene of the Dormaa Traditional Area, represented Osagyefo Agyemang Badu II to ensure their successful outdooring.

The occasion was attended by some sub-chiefs of the Dormaa Traditional Area and other chiefs from far and near. There were traditional performances such as drumming, singing and dancing.

The event also brought together hundreds of people from all walks of life, including the clergy and heads of government and private institutions. Also present were the Sunyani East Member of Parliament (MP), Kwasi Ameyaw-Cheremeh, Sunyani Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Ansu Kumi, the 2024 Sunyani East Parliamentary candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mubarak Seid and the 2024 Sunyani East Independent Parliamentary candidate, Ransford Antwi.

Education, jobs

Addressing the gathering, the Chief of Abesim, Barima Kumi Acheaw III, vowed to raise more funds for the education and development fund to support educational activities and the development of the community.

He also pledged to continue the educational programmes and other social interventions rolled out by the late Barima Kumi Achiaw II, who died on September 30, 2022, after reigning for 19 years.

Barima Acheaw III said the council would soon launch some employment programmes to create more jobs for the youth and enhance development.

Sanitation

Barima Acheaw III said sanitation was another major area he would pay attention to and explained that the sector was important to Osagyefo Agyemang Badu II since good sanitation practice promotes healthy life and development.

He said good sanitation practices had contributed to the development of the Dormaa area and appealed to the residents, including institutions to support the agenda by ensuring the proper management of waste.

Barima Acheaw III appealed to the sub-chiefs and the people of Abesim to be united and continue to maintain peace in the area to ensure development.

