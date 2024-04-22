Euracare gives 3 patients $50,000 medical care support

Daily Graphic Apr - 22 - 2024 , 08:40

Euracare Specialist Hospital, a healthcare facility in Ghana and Nigeria, has extended a helping hand to three patients in Ghana, offering them a total of $50,000 in discounts to undergo life-changing surgeries.

Two of the patients had arteriovenous malformation (AVM) of the brain, while the third patient had carotid carvenous fistula (CCF). All procedures were successfully done by the Euracare treatment team in Ghana, led by Prof. Benjamin Sarkodie.

The patients have since been discharged. The generous gesture, the facility said in a statement, underscored Euracare's commitment to making quality healthcare accessible to all, regardless of financial constraints.

Recipients

The recipients of the discounts were carefully selected based on their medical needs and financial circumstances. The patients were said to be struggling with their separate debilitating conditions that required intervention, but the cost of treatment had been a barrier to accessing the care they deserved.

The individuals eventually had the opportunity to undergo the surgeries they desperately needed, without the burden of excessive financial strain, thanks to Euracare’s support. “At Euracare, we believe that healthcare is a fundamental human right, and we are dedicated to ensuring that no one is denied the medical care they need due to financial limitations.

“Recognising the importance of surgery in improving the quality of life for our patients, we are proud to offer these discounts as part of our ongoing efforts to give back to the community,” the Medical Director of Euracare Ghana, Dr Benjamin Sarkodie, said.

Initiative

“The initiative stands as a testament to Euracare's dedication to serving the community, transcending the boundaries of the hospital. “Grounded in the belief that prioritising the health and well-being of our community can catalyse significant positive change, Euracare remains committed to playing its part in building a healthier and happier society,” Dr Sarkodie added.

The organisation, he said, extended a heartfelt invitation to other organisations, urging a collective commitment to supporting those in need and collaboratively contributing to shaping a future that was not only healthier but also brighter for all.