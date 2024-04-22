Continue to live in peace - Akuapem North PM urges Muslims, Christians

Daily Graphic Apr - 22 - 2024 , 08:40

The Presiding Member (PM) of the Akuapem North Municipal Assembly in the Eastern Region, Asiedu Offei, has urged Muslims and Christians, especially those living in the region, to continue to live in peace in order to pursue a common goal.

That, he said, would accelerate the development of the communities to improve the living standard of residents. Mr Asiedu Offei made these remarks at Akropong last week, Thursday, when he presented 26 bags of rice and five boxes of vegetable oil to Muslims in five towns within the municipality, namely, Akropong, Larteh, Mampong, Korkormu and Mangoase to observe this year’s Eid Ul-Fitr.

Mr Offei said for the past nine years he had presented cattle, rice and vegetable oil to Muslims in many communities in the municipality to observe the Eid-Ul-Fitir and Eid-Ul-Adha

Leading religions

According to the Presiding Member both Islam and Christianity, the world’s two leading religions, preach peace and as such their followers must see themselves as members of one big family with a common destiny, especially in the region, particularly in the municipality.

“Muslims and Christians worship Allah (God) whose teachings are based on love, compassion and unity, and as Ghanaians, religion should not divide us but rather unite us to pursue a common goal to fast-track the development of our communities”, Mr Asiedu Offei stated.

Philanthropist

The Muslim Chief of Akropong, Alhaji Abdul Muniru, who received the food items on behalf of the Muslims was grateful to the donor who he described as a philanthropist with Muslims at heart.

He thanked Mr Asiedu Offei for all that he had presented to them over the years to observe both the Eid-Ul-Fitir and Eid-Ul-Adha