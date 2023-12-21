Egyam Children's Home receives support from Karpowership - For the Yuletide

Daily Graphic Dec - 21 - 2023 , 08:11

As part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) and in celebration of Christmas, Karpowership Ghana has donated to the Egyam’s Children’s Home in Takoradi.

The initiative aims to bring joy and support to the children, setting a positive tone ahead of the Christmas season.

Items donated included bags of rice, cartons of soft drinks, cartons of assorted provisions, canned tomato paste, packets of biscuits and baby wipes, as well as toiletries and detergents.

Season of giving

Leading a team to make the donation, the Corporate Communication Manager of Karpowership Ghana, Sandra Amarquaye, said the gesture was to ensure that the children were also not left out in the celebration of the festivities.

She stressed that the company, as part of its strategic operational plans, was committed to giving back to society and in times such as Christmas, it was important to support its immediate community.

Ms Amarquaye further stated that this thoughtful gesture by Karpowership Ghana not only captured the festive spirit but also underscored the company's deep commitment to making a positive impact in the communities it served.

“We do this every year and this charitable outreach reflects the company's dedication to corporate social responsibility, showcasing the power of corporate goodwill in enhancing the lives of those less fortunate.

"Christmas is a season of giving, sharing and spreading happiness.

We believe that our small gesture today will bring joy to each of you and contribute to meeting your food needs during this festive season," she stated.

Beyond the material donations, Sandra Amarquaye encouraged the children to be of good behaviour during the festive period and also focus on their studies when school resumes.

Smiles

The Manager of Egyam Children's Home, Rev. Sr. Mary Gladys Boakye, receiving the items on behalf of the children, expressed their heartfelt appreciation and gratitude.

"On behalf of the children, I say a very big thank you to you.

I know this donation will put a smile on all the faces of our children as they will also enjoy a memorable Christmas.

“May God bless and flourish your work," she stated.

Egyam Children’s Home

The Home, which started as an orphanage set up by the Roman Catholic Church, began with 32 children.

Currently, it supports 80 children, 47 children are in residence made up of 33 boys and 14 girls, with the remaining 33, based within the community.

Seventeen have also been resettled.

The home is also supporting 16 children from different communities who are called half-orphans.

These half-orphans are supported in education and where possible, food.

Children resident in the home are between the ages of five and 17 years.