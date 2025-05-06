Previous article: New cocoa pricing could curb smuggling by 80 per cent - COCOBOD Supreme Consultative Council

Featured

ECG sets up mobile substation at Tse Addo to improve power supply

Emmanuel Bonney May - 06 - 2025 , 06:57 2 minutes read

Residents of Tse Addo at La, near Accra, are expected to see improved power supply in their area with the installation of a mobile electricity substation in the vicinity.

The mobile transformer, with a capacity of 20/26 Mega Volt Ampere (MVA) and operating at a voltage of 33/11 Kilovolt Ampere (KV), will be temporarily stationed at Tse Addo to support a portion of the load from the La Primary Substation.

Installed by the Electricity Company of Ghana, the facility would augment the transformer at La, whose demand was more than 100 per cent thereby putting stress on it.

Communities anticipated to benefit from the upgrade include Tse Addo, Chain Homes and surrounding areas.

Introduction

The introduction of the mobile substation is expected not only to improve the reliability and quality of electricity supply but also to boost revenue for ECG's operations.

Furthermore, it aims to stimulate socio-economic activities within the affected communities.

At the installation of the transformer yesterday, the Maintenance Manager, ECG Subtransmission, Accra, Emmanuel Kwame Addo, said the capacity of the facility could take care of over 5,000 customers in the area.

He explained that the facility, originally designed as a mobile substation on wheels, was intended to remain at its mounted location in Burma Hills throughout its period of use until it was eventually relocated.

He said the substation would remain at Tse Addo until the upgrading of the La transformer was completed.

Upgrade

"We are trying to upgrade the transformers at La, and when we are done with that, we will take it off," he emphasised.

Mr Addo indicated that the ECG was there to give customers a reliable and quality power supply and, therefore, charged customers to be rest assured that with this, there would be a solution to their power issues.

"So the demand is more than 40 megavolt-amperes (MVA), so the demand is getting close to 60 and above, and normally we don't operate our equipment like that.

We operate our equipment around 70 per cent, but now we are more than 100 per cent”, he said.

He said currently, there were five such mobile substations.

"With the installation, we can assure the people of quality and reliable power supply from now on," Mr Addo said.

He said the necessary security would be put in place to protect the facility.