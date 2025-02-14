E/R Minister promises to improve social amenities in communities

Haruna Yussif Wunpini Feb - 14 - 2025

The Eastern Regional Minister, Rita Akosua Adjei Awatey, has assured the chiefs and people of the region of her preparedness to go by the vision of President John Mahama to improve social amenities in the region.

She said she would therefore tour various parts of the region to engage the chiefs and the people to ascertain the actual state of infrastructure in the various sectors for firsthand information on the challenges that confront the region.

That, according to the minister, would enable her administration to better deal with the issues involved to improve the socio-economic conditions of the people.

Mrs Awatey gave the assurance on her first day of assumption of office when she met the staff of the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) in Koforidua.

Priority areas

Some of the areas, the minister indicated would be given priority include improvement in water and sanitation to provide quality and safe drinking water, employment for unemployed youth as well as rehabilitation of bad roads.

She also stated that access to farming communities would be expanded for foodstuffs to be moved from such communities to marketing centres.

With regards to illegal mining, Mrs Awatey gave assurance that her administration would deal with it and make the people do responsible mining in such a way that forests, lands and water bodies would be protected.

On crime, the minister stated that she would take the necessary security measures to reduce crime to the bearest minimum and protect lives and property.

Ethical standards

"Let's leverage our unique experiences and talents to achieve greatness together I as the leader will enjoy working with my teammates who adhere to ethical standards and moral discipline, so let's all be honest in our dealings with colleagues to ensure fairness and happiness at the workplace.

Mrs Awatey told the staff of ERCC that since the election campaign periods were over, there was a need to bring everybody on board for the betterment of the region.

The minister, therefore, entreated the staff to put politics aside and be guided by the core values of work, adding that they should not be sympathisers of one political party and that their affiliation should not affect their work.

The Eastern Regional Coordinating Director, Yaw Adu Asamoah, who handed over the region's administration to the minister, expressed his determination to work with her and appealed for support from the staff towards the effective and efficient administration of the area for the benefit of all.

