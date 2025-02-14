9 Dead, 15 injured in accident near Walewale

Mohammed Fugu Feb - 14 - 2025 , 09:57 1 minute read

A Tragic accident on the Walewale highway in the North East Region has claimed the lives of nine people and left 15 others severely injured on Thursday afternoon.

The accident is said to have occurred when a sprinter vehicle travelling from Kumasi to Nalerigu ran into a stationary truck near Walewale .

The bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the Walewale Government Hospital while the injured are receiving treatment at the same facility.

A source at the hospital confirmed the incident and said the victims were rushed to the hospital at about 1:30 p.m.

Advertisement

According to eyewitnesses, the sprinter vehicle was from the Kumasi direction while the truck was parked on the shoulders of the highway, facing Bolgatanga.

They said the driver of the sprinter was speeding so on entering Walewale and seeing the truck parked on the shoulder of the highway, he lost control which resulted in the accident.

The impact left the vehicle mangled with the passengers trapped in it.

The police have since launched an investigation into the accident to determine the exact cause, the Daily Graphic gathered.

Writer's email: mohammed.fugu@graphic.com.gh