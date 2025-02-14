GCB pays courtesy call on Ga Mantse - Supports foundation with GH¢100,000

Justice Agbenorsi Feb - 14 - 2025 , 09:57 3 minutes read

The leadership of GCB Bank PLC (GCB) has paid a courtesy call on the Ga Mantse, Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, to seek his blessings and support for the new business year.

The delegation, which was led by the new Managing Director of the country's largest commercial bank, Farihan Alhassan, also donated GH¢ 100,000 to be deposited into a yet-to-be-created GCB account for the Ga Mantse Foundation.

As part of the visit, the Nae Wulomo, Nuumo Akwaa Mensah III, poured libation, seeking the blessing of the gods for the bank and its management.

Rationale

With about 30 branches operating in the capital and the bank making close to 50 per cent of its profit from Accra, Mr Alhassan, who officially introduced himself to the paramount chief, thanked the Ga Mantse for the peace enjoyed by GCB branches.

He added that it was prudent to seek counsel and guidance from the leader of the Ga Traditional Council to help the bank navigate the complex businesses in Accra.

"As the new head, we will show respect to those who own the land, and we want to tell you that we are your children, we want you to take the bank as your child and counsel us," the MD said.

He further assured the President of the Ga Traditional Council that the bank would remain committed to working with the office of the Ga Mantse on various social interventions to help foster development for the Ga people.

"We will assure you that we will continue to work very closely with you as we bring development to the area. I look forward to working with you, and we won't wait until there is a festival before we visit because this is my home, and I will make sure I visit frequently," he added.

Gratitude

The Ga Mantse, for his part, commended the leadership for the show of affection and wished the MD well.

He further advised the MD to steer the affairs of the bank with love and humility, adding, "I believe that in your tenure, the bank will be transformed".

Nii Ga stressed the need for the bank to continue to lend its support to the foundation, saying its endowments and impacts were enormous.

Updating the delegation on some strides made by the foundation, he said through the foundation, the Mantse Tackie Cluster of Schools at Adabraka had been given a facelift.

In addition to this, he said more than 10,000 children had been given starter packs.

A gesture that the Ga Mantse said was geared towards encouraging more girls to stay in school and contribute to efforts to end teenage pregnancy in the capital.