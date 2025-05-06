District Court Judge enstooled Twafohene of Abodiase

Daily Graphic May - 06 - 2025 , 09:57 2 minutes read

The Abodiase Traditional Council has enstooled a District Court Judge, Augustine Kofi Aķosa-am, as the Twafohene of Abodiase, in the Amansie West Municipality of the Ashanti Region with the stool name, Nana Kofi Nsowaah I.

Nana Kofi Nsowaah, apart from being a Judge, is also a trained journalist, and an ex-serviceman.

He took the oath of allegiance to serve his subjects wholeheartedly always, and at all times to remain faithful to them as long as he remained the Twafohene.

The Twafohene's traditional role is to serve as counsellor to the Abodiasehene in his palace, lead as commander of the Asafo (military) maiden troop at war (in the past), assemble Asafo troops of all units, recruit and train them and act as a liaison between the palace and the Asafo troops.

The Twafohene's role evolves around overseeing the Abodiase lands, protecting the lands from encroachers and settling disputes related to lands.

Nana Kofi Nsowaah was carried shoulder high in the streets of Abodiase amidst drumming and dancing and accompanied by other Asafo lieutenants and town folks, security personnel detailed to ensure peaceful enthronement, family and friends.

Neutrality

The Chief of Abodiase, Nana Asante Dwumah I, who assisted in administering the oath, advised the Twafohene to hold and administer his office with utmost neutrality, be there for the people and always be soft with his subjects, as well as uphold the dignity and sanctity of the stool he was being enthroned to serve.

The occasion was graced by the staff of the Judicial Service from all the districts Nana Nsowaah had worked as a District Court Judge, retired Military Officers Associations, colleague judges and chiefs, among others.

In an interview, Nana Kofi Nsowaah enumerated some development activities he had planned for his community and pledged to strongly collaborate with all the chiefs in the traditional area to achieve his plans.

He mentioned uncompromised adjudication of justice, protection of lands belonging to the community and putting up measures to attract investors, especially those interested in farming, to effectively utilise the large lands available.

GNA