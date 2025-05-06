Online portal for health institutions' admissions launched

Joselyn Kafui Nyadzi May - 06 - 2025 , 09:57 3 minutes read

The Ministry of Health (MoH) has launched an online admissions portal to streamline and enhance the process of applying to public health training institutions across the country.

The new system, designed to improve accessibility, convenience and transparency, was launched at a brief ceremony in Accra yesterday.

At the launch, the Minister of Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, said the portal marked a significant step towards digitising public service delivery, particularly in the area of human resources development for the health sector.

He explained that the digital platform would allow prospective students to apply to any of the country’s accredited health training institutions offering diploma and degree programmes.

It replaces the manual and paper-based application process which often posed logistical and administrative challenges for both applicants and administrators.

Transparency and data validation

According to the minister, all data entered into the system would be validated and secured.

He explained that the portal would also prompt applicants to review and confirm their information before final submission.

Once submitted, the application would be sent directly to the chosen institution for consideration.

“This system ensures that all the necessary information is captured accurately and transmitted securely.

It reduces errors and eliminates the need for physical documentation, which often causes delays and congestion,” he said.

Mr Akandoh encouraged prospective applicants to follow the guidelines of the platform carefully to ensure a smooth application experience.

How it works

The launch featured a demonstration of the platform, which involved the various steps of the application process.

Applicants are required to visit the Ministry of Health Admission Portal online to register and make a GH¢150 payment of the application fee, after which they are issued a unique candidate log-in number.

Applicants are also prompted to fill in personal information such as contact details.

These credentials grant them access to the portal where they can begin the application process.

The platform provides an updated user interface, maintaining familiarity for returning users while incorporating new features for improved accuracy and user experience.

After logging in, applicants can view a validated list of available diploma and degree programmes.

They are then expected to select their preferred programme, enter their academic details, including index numbers, examination years, subjects, and upload relevant documents.

One notable improvement is the portal’s ability to accept multiple certificates.

This caters for applicants who may have sat for examinations more than once and wish to combine results.

Additionally, the system provides the flexibility to save progress at any stage, allowing users to return later to complete or review their applications.

Before submission, the system generates a preview of all entered data, offering users a chance to confirm the accuracy of the information provided.

The portal is accessible across the 24-hour daily cycle, and applicants can print their completed forms for their records, though it is not a requirement for processing.