Observe strict hand hygiene - MoH to public

Pacome Emmanuel Damalie May - 06 - 2025 , 09:57 2 minutes read

The Minister of Health (MoH) has urged policymakers, health workers and the public to observe hand hygiene practices to help prevent the contraction of germs leading to diseases.

It urged the public to intensify hand washing with soap under running water and the use of alcohol-based hand rubs to reduce the spread of infections, including antimicrobial-resistant organisms.

In recognition of World Hand Hygiene Day, the MoH, acting through the Steering Committee on Infection Prevention and Control, underscored the critical role of hand hygiene in safeguarding public health and preventing infections.

This year’s celebration, which was on the theme: "It might be gloves. It's always hand hygiene", reinforces the message that while gloves provide a protective barrier, they should never replace proper hand hygiene.

Commitment to hand hygiene

The Minister of Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, said the observance came at a crucial time when healthcare workers and institutions were continually adapting to evolving challenges in infection control.

He said every member of the health team from doctors and nurses to support and administrative staff played an integral role in patient safety; hence, they must intensify the use of clean hands.

“Our nationwide commitment to hand hygiene is not just about following protocol; it is about saving lives and strengthening our public health system,” the minister added.

Mr Akandoh emphasised, "Hand hygiene is a simple yet powerful tool in disease prevention. On this occasion, we reaffirm our commitment to ensuring that every healthcare facility and community prioritise proper hand hygiene practices. Clean hands save lives."

He expressed the MoH’s commitment to ensuring that every healthcare worker practices impeccable hand hygiene as it is a simple, cost-effective measure with enormous potential to save lives.

The Chair of the Steering Committee on Infection Control, Dr Cynthia Bannerman, added, "Healthcare-associated infections are preventable, and hand hygiene remains our strongest defence.

Let us work together to build a culture of safety where clean hands are the norm, not the exception."

She said the current campaign underscored that while gloves were a valuable barrier, they were not a substitute for hand washing.

As part of the commemoration, Dr Bannerman said the ministry launched awareness campaigns in healthcare facilities, schools and communities to promote correct hand hygiene techniques and the availability of hygiene resources.

She urged the public to participate and spread the "Clean Hands, Safe Lives campaign”.