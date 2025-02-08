Next article: Zongo Leather Tannery: The forgotten treasure in Tamale

Previous article: Philip Quaque Girls Schools: Building the confidence of girls to speak up against SGBV

Dispensational Gospel Mission commissions 5 apostles

Samuel Ohene Ewur Feb - 08 - 2025 , 09:57 2 minutes read

A Pentecostal movement, the Dispensational Gospel Mission (DGM) Ghana, has commissioned five apostles and executive members of the church into missionaries.

They are Rev. Ebenezer Ansah, who is also the President of DGM Ghana; Rev. Charles Kofi Takyi, the National General Secretary, and Rev. John Owusu, the International Missions Director of the church.

The rest are Rev. Samuel Teiko-Tagoe, the National Treasurer, and Rev. Sampson Ofori, the National Financial Secretary. The five apostles have served the church in various capacities for decades.

The newly commissioned apostles bring decades of pastoral experience and significant contributions to DGM’s growth.

Service

Speaking at the commissioning service at the church’s premises at New Bortianor, near Accra, last Saturday (January 11, 2025), the Founding National President of DGM, Apostle Edward Frempong, charged the five newly commissioned apostles to uphold the good name of Christendom in the country.

He urged them to execute the charge with holiness, dedication, accountability and commitment.

The founding president of DGM underscored the importance of integrity and holiness in their roles.

Apostle Frempong highlighted the immense responsibility bestowed upon them, emphasising that they had been called to safeguard and promote the principles of Christendom.

“You have been entrusted with the spiritual welfare of your flocks.

Guard it diligently and lead with exemplary character,” he said.

He also urged the newly commissioned apostles to serve with humility and faithfulness while being accountable to God.

“You must lead with love and serve without discrimination.

The eyes of the world are on you to reflect the light of Christ,” he stressed.

Apostle Frempong also called on the congregation to support the new apostles in their ministries. “Pray for them, uphold them and offer your means for the growth of the Gospel.

Their success in ministry depends on our collective support,” he added.